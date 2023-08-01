Oppn leaders to meet President Murmu on Wednesday to discuss Manipur issue

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Opposition leaders will meet President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday to raise the Manipur issue after their demand for the prime minister's statement in Parliament followed by a comprehensive discussion on the violence in the state remained unfulfilled.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had sought time from President Murmu on behalf of the opposition parties to discuss the Manipur issue, and the President has granted time to them on Wednesday at 11.30 am, party leaders said on Tuesday.

The delegation will also include 21 MPs of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) who visited Manipur on July 29-30.

The opposition is demanding a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi followed by a discussion under Rule 267 after suspending all other House business, while the ruling dispensation wants a short-duration discussion on Manipur which will be replied to by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The opposition parties have now sought the President's intervention in the matter, claiming that the violence in the BJP-ruled northeastern state is continuing unabated.

"The 21 INDIA party MPs who visited Manipur on July 29th and 30th will be meeting with the Hon'ble President of India on August 2nd at 1130 am. They will be accompanied by the floor leaders of INDIA parties," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

The opposition parties have also been demanding the dismissal of the Biren Singh government in Manipur over the violence which started on May 3.

The opposition parties said they will continue to raise the demand for the dismissal of the BJP government in Manipur before the President during their meeting on Wednesday and will seek her intervention in ensuring the restoration of law and order in the state.

The delegation of 21 opposition MPs, on its return from the ethnic strife-torn state, had apprised the leaders of the INDIA alliance about the situation there. The delegation visited the affected areas and met people in relief camps in both the hills and the valley.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who was part of the opposition delegation to Manipur, has described the situation in the state as "grave". PTI SKC RT