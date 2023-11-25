Oppn making false allegations, misleading people: J'khand CM

Pakur (Jharkhand), Nov 25 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday accused the opposition parties of making "false" allegations like corruption against his government and misleading people.

Such a tactic will "boomerang on them" as the JMM-led government in the state has been focusing on the welfare of people, he said.

“As we initiated the third phase of the ‘Sarkar Apke Dwar’ (government at doorsteps) programme, the opposition started a campaign to mislead people by defaming the work done by our government. It will boomerang on them, as we continue to work for the benefit and welfare of the people,” Soren said while addressing a public gathering in Pakur.

The chief minister was here as part of the ‘Apki Yojana, Apki Sarkar, Apke Dwar (your scheme, your government at your doorstep)’ programme.

His remarks come on a day when Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi took out an ‘Adivasi Adhikar'rally in Sahebganj district.

Notably, Soren launched the third edition of the ‘government at your doorstep programme’ on Friday from Sahebganj.

“The current Jharkhand government is indulging in corruption. The CM is evading notices by the Enforcement Directorate. If he hasn’t done anything wrong, why is he running away from ED?” Marandi told reporters after the rally.

Soren, in his address in Pakur, said that he was "not scared" of central agencies like ED and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“Punish me if I have done anything wrong,” he said.

The Enforcement Directorate has issued multiple summons to Soren in connection with a money laundering case. The CM, however, did not appear.

Taking a dig at the opposition, Soren said that the BJP has been "conspiring against the state government and misleading people by making false allegations".

“The government as well as the people of Jharkhand will reply when the time comes,” he said.

The CM launched and laid the foundation of 118 projects worth Rs 153 crore in Pakur.

He said that the government is committed to the development of poor people in the state and launched several schemes and programmes including 'Abua Awas Yojana' (housing scheme), green ration cards, and universal pension. PTI SAN SAN BDC