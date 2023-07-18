Oppn meet: BJP & JD(S) target Cong govt in Karnataka for deputing IAS officers; CM, DCM defend move

Bengaluru, Jul 18 (PTI) Opposition BJP and JD(S) on Tuesday strongly criticised the Congress government in Karnataka over deployment of about 30 IAS officers to "serve" its alliance leaders, meeting in the city to strategise for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, accusing the government of introducing "IAS bonded labour policy" in the State said, deputing these officials "door keepers" to serve politicians is in clear violation of All India Services (Conduct) Rules.

While, another former Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai taking strong exception to government spending for the meet, termed the use of IAS officers as "shameful".

However, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar have defended the deployment of IAS officers by maintaining that due protocol for state guests has been followed.

With a call for unity, top leaders of 26 opposition parties began crucial deliberations on Monday to chalk out their joint programme aimed at defeating the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, chief ministers M K Stalin, Nitish Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren and RJD chief Lalu Prasad were among those who attended the dinner meeting on Monday, where discussions were held to finalise the agenda for the formal talks starting this morning.

They today decided to call the opposition alliance that will take on the ruling NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance' (INDIA) and to set up an 11-member committee for coordination.

"For the first time we are seeing this. Such a conclave of political parties are not new to Bengaluru, but such huge spending by the government and deputing senior IAS officers -- I can accept that there is a protocol if the Chief Ministers of other states visit -- but former Chief Ministers and leaders of other parties being escorted by the government's IAS officers and doing their PRO work is shameful," Bommai told reporters.

Stating that this is neither a state government programme, nor the swearing in ceremony of a new government, Kumaraswamy in a series of tweets said, it is just a political meeting, and deputing responsible officers to host its alliance political leaders is a grave injustice done to 6.5 crore Kannadigas and a great insult to the state.

"In its greed to wrest power by forging an alliance, Congress has performed last rites for pride, heritage and self esteem of Karnataka. It is wrong on part of @INCKarnataka to depute IAS officers to serve its alliance leaders. Is this what they meant walk the talk?" Kumaraswamy asked in a tweet sharing a list of names of IAS officers who are deputed to host the political leaders attending the meeting.

Noting that IAS officers are symbols of State's ability and efficiency, and they play a key role in the state's development, Kumaraswamy said deputing these officials as "door keepers" to serve politicians reflects the height of the arrogance of the ruling party.

"This is clear violation of All India Services (Conduct) Rules. I was surprised and shocked that officials agreed to do this job knowing that it would dent their self-respect and honour. The Chief Secretary who issued such a controversial order is answerable to the people," he said.

The former CM further alleged that the "Capitalist Congress party" has introduced "IAS bonded labour" policy in the state thus ushering a new colonial administrative system in the country.

"Yes, Congress is always known for being infamous. That is the asset of the party with the hand symbol," he said, accusing the Congress of showing extreme arrogance to Kannadigas for their mistake of giving 135 seats.

"In Sathya Yuga, Hiranyakashyap was destroyed for capturing astadikpalakas and making them his stepping stones. Congress too has initiated its own decline by deputing 30 IAS officers as gatekeepers of its alliance partners," he added.

However, defending the government's move, CM Siddaramaiah said, Chief Ministers of various states and former central ministers who had arrived in Bengaluru were considered as state guests, and officials were assigned only to welcome the dignitaries as per protocol.

"Apart from this, the state government has no role in this programme. This kind of protocol was followed in all previous governments," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, reacting to Kumaraswamy's criticism, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar said, the former CM is making such statements as he wants to be in the news.

"I'm not ready to reply to Kumaraswamy...whoever has to be there as per the protocol given to the state guest will be there. Our Ministers and I myself had gone and welcomed some Chief Ministers. As per protocol an official has been deputed to every senior leader. This has been the practice that has been followed at all times," he said.

"He (Kumaraswamy) has not been invited for an opposition meeting, it is said that he is waiting for the NDA meeting, I wish him well," Shivakumar added. PTI KSU KSU SS