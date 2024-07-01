Oppn members creating constitutional crisis in Delhi: Bansuri Swaraj in LS

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) In her maiden address in the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj slammed the opposition on Monday, saying its members are creating a constitutional crisis in Delhi because Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is adamant that he will not leave his chair and run the government from jail.

Swaraj talked about various schemes launched by the Narendra Modi government in the last 10 years and said while several countries are struggling with wars, India is heading towards becoming the third-largest economy in the world.

"The pathbreaking initiatives helped the NDA win a majority for a third term. The opposition, which imposed Emergency ... which murdered democracy, the same opposition members are creating a constitutional crisis in Delhi because Arvind Kejriwal is adamant that he will not leave the chair and run the government from jail.

"First, Delhi was struggling for water and now, with water....there is a dearth of competence and talent ... there is a policy paralysis and lack of governance...," Swaraj said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anurag Thakur initiated the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the president's address on Monday. Swaraj was the second BJP MP to participate in the discussion.

The daughter of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj said it was her desire to have 33-per cent reservation for women in Parliament.

"The desire for the Nari Shakti Vandan Act was expressed by Sushma Swarajji in the 16th Lok Sabha. Her desire was to have 33 per cent reservation for women, so that women could be politically empowered. I am happy that the NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled this desire in the 17th Lok Sabha," she said. PTI GJS RC