Oppn miffed over not getting LoP post in Maharashtra assembly, slams govt over 'failures'

Mumbai, Mar 26 (PTI) Opposition parties in Maharashtra on Wednesday expressed disappointment over the conduct of proceedings in the assembly during the nearly month-long budget session and criticised the BJP-led Mahayuti government for not appointing the Leader of Opposition (LoP).

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav, nominated by his party for the LoP post, maintained despite not having enough legislative strength, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) vociferously raised issues related to marginalised and underprivileged communities, and became their voice in the lower house of the legislature.

The budget session of the state legislature, which started on March 3, ended on Wednesday (March 26).

"Even though we do not have adequate numbers, we spoke for the underprivileged. The assembly had to be adjourned three times because of the conduct of legislators from the treasury benches. This was the first time in the history of Vidhan Bhavan that such a situation has occurred," Jadhav said.

"We have given documentary evidences, including an official response from the Vidhan Bhavan administration, to show there was no requirement for a political party to have a particular number of MLAs to stake a claim for the post of Leader of Opposition. It seems the government is not interested in following the procedure," he contended.

The MVA, comprising the Congress, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (SP), has less than 50 MLAs in the 288-member assembly.

Jadhav expressed dismay over the way the issue of LoP appointment was handled by the ruling coalition.

"There has never been such a devaluation of the Leader of Opposition post. I had submitted a letter received from Vidhan Bhavan regarding the appointment, and found no precedent for what is being done now (by the ruling side)," he added.

NCP (SP) MLA Jayant Patil contended that reasoning being given for not appointing LoP, a cabinet minister-level post, was misleading.

"It is a fake narrative that a specific number of MLAs is required (by a party) for the appointment of the Leader of Opposition," the former minister aruged.

Congress MLA Nana Patole accused the Mahayuti government of diverting attention from its "failures" by fuelling communal tensions.

"The government wants to hide its failures, so it is provoking (social) unrest. Farmers are committing suicide. We demand a 'white paper' (govt report) on industrial investment in the state. If so much investment is really coming in (as claimed by government), why is there widespread unemployment?" Patole asked.

The opposition leaders alleged that key issues affecting the state were not addressed effectively in the house. PTI ND RSY