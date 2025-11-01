Oppn morcha will jolt EC, says Sena (UBT); claims all have united to save democracy, Constitution

Mumbai, Nov 1 (PTI) The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday said the Opposition's 'Satyacha Morcha' here will jolt the Election Commission of India.

In an editorial in Saamana, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said after the Samyukta Maharashtra movement, all parties have wholeheartedly come together for the protection of the Constitution and democracy.

The rally, which started in the afternoon from Fashion Street in the southern part of the metropolis and is scheduled to culminate at the BMC headquarters a kilometre away, is being attended by leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), Congress, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena as well as Left parties and the PWP.

The march is in protest against alleged voters list irregularities like multiple entries, wrongful deletions and additions etc. The Opposition has accused the Election Commission of India of turning a blind eye to the issue and have asserted that local body polls in Maharashtra should go ahead only after the shortcomings are rectified.

"The morcha by all parties will jolt the Election Commission in Delhi," the Saamana editorial said.

It claimed there is a scam from Electronic Voting Machines to electoral rolls.

The BJP has been winning since 2014 due to irregularities in the voters list, the Shiv Sena (UBT) alleged.

The editorial further said over 60 lakh voters were added to the list in Maharashtra after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

It said Nashik has 3.5 lakh dual voters, while Diva, which is part of Thane Municipal Corporation limits, has 17,000 dual voters.

Incidentally, an FIR was registered here against unidentified persons after Maharashtra NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar showed the preparation of a fake Aadhaar card in the name of US President Donald Trump and its use to register bogus voters.

Touching upon the topic, the Sena (UBT) said if Rohit Pawar has been booked, then why has action not been taken against the Election Commission for "introducing" lakhs of fake names in the electoral rolls. PTI PR BNM