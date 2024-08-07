Oppn MPs criticise mention of amount spent by govt on Vinesh Phogat's training

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) The opposition MPs on Wednesday criticised the mention of the amount spent by the government on training of wrestler Vinesh Phogat while making a statement on her disqualification from the Paris Olympics.

In a statement in the Lok Sabha, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the government had provided all possible assistance to Phogat according to her requirement which included personal staff.

Mandaviya said a total financial assistance of Rs 70,45,775 was given for the Paris Olympic cycle.

In the Lok Sabha, the opposition MPs criticised the mention of the amount by the minister in his statement.

Congress MP Shafi Parambil expressed strong disapproval of the minister's statement.

"I don't think it was right on the part of the government to quote the amount spent on her practice when the whole world was listening. This is not BJP leaders' personal wealth. It's the money of the people," Parambil said.

"Our responsibility was to show solidarity with her, not to detail every expense. Today was not the day to announce how much we spent or where we sent her for practice. The government should have supported her, not done what the federation has done over the past year," he added.

Reflecting on Phogat's struggles, Parambil recalled her year-long protests against the federation, where she slept on pavements for 40 days, was beaten and dragged by the police and almost immersed all her medals in the Ganga.

Despite these challenges, she underwent knee surgery and fought her way through an unforgiving qualification process to become the first Indian woman wrestler to qualify for three successive Olympics.

"Our responsibility was to stay behind her, to support her, not to do what the federation has done to her in the last year. Now the government must ensure that all steps are taken to ensure that she gets her berth back," Parambil said.

Lok Sabha MP Chandrashekhar Azad also criticized the government's approach, questioning the necessity of mentioning the financial support.

"The minister said we gave so much money...did you do charity?" Azad asked.

RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal emphasized the need for the issue to be raised on appropriate platforms.

"Only tweeting won't serve the purpose," Beniwal said, stressing the importance of government support and action.

"When Vinesh was disqualified, it felt that I have been stabbed. I spent nights and took bullets during those protests...I still remember that period. Our demand was that government clears its stand but nobody paid any heed. If Vinesh would have got a medal, country would have been proud. Question is what mistakes were done that her weight increased and people in the system didn't get to know. This is an issue to think...important it is...it pertains to country's daughter," he said.