Oppn MPs detained on way to EC, Rahul says fight not political but to save Constitution

NewsDrum Desk
LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with others during a protest march by INDIA bloc MPs over the 'poll fraud' issue, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025.

New Delhi: Scores of opposition MPs, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, were detained on Monday as they took out a protest march from Parliament House to the Election Commission but were stopped midway.

Among those detained and taken away in buses to the Parliament Street police station were Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and his party colleague Jairam Ramesh.

"This fight is not political but for saving the Constitution," Rahul Gandhi told reporters. "... the truth is before entire country," he added.

As the MPs were stopped by the police from moving forward, several of them sat on the road in front of the PTI Building on Parliament Street, less than a kilometre from the Election Commission, and raised slogans demanding a rollback of the SIR.

