Oppn MPs protest in Parl complex, accuse govt of selling country

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Soon after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's reply to the discussion on the Budget in the Lok Sabha, some opposition MPs on Wednesday protested in the Parliament complex against the government, accusing it of "selling out the country".

After the Lok Sabha was adjourned until 11 am on Thursday, some Congress MPs as well as those from other opposition parties raised slogans near the Makar Dwar of Parliament.

They raised slogans like "the country has been sold" and "the farmers have been sold".

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present.

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav alleged that the entire BJP government has bowed down to America and that farmers are going to suffer losses.

Congress MP K Suresh alleged that Kerala received nothing in the Budget and that the demand for AIIMS was also ignored. PTI ASK ASK KVK KVK