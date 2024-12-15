Oppn MVA to boycott Maharashtra govt's legislature session eve tea party

Nagpur, Dec 15 (PTI) The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi will boycott the tea party to be hosted by the Maharashtra government on the eve of the state legislature's winter session here on Sunday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve said.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference in Nagpur, Danve said though the opposition's strength in the assembly may be less, it will, with its full force, take on the government on various issues, including those pertaining to farmers.

The six-day duration of the winter session was too short, the leader of opposition in the state legislative council added.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar also demanded extension of the session.

Advertisment

Devendra Fadnavis took oath as chief minister with Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and NCP head Ajit Pawar as his deputies at a grand ceremony in Mumbai on December 5.

In the November 20 assembly polls, the Mahayuti swept to power, winning 230 out of 288 seats in the state. The BJP led with 132 seats, followed by Shinde's Shiv Sena with 57 and Pawar's NCP getting 41.

The MVA comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) performed disastrously, winning only 46 seats.

Advertisment

The cabinet expansion of the BJP-led Maharashtra government would take place here on Sunday. PTI CLS GK