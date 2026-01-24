Oppn parties left UP 'BIMARU', BJP's double-engine govt turned it into 'breakthrough state': Shah

Lucknow, Jan 24 (PTI) Describing Uttar Pradesh as the "soul" of the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that UP is poised to emerge as the engine of a developed India by 2047 and urged people to again give a massive mandate to the BJP as its double-engine government turned a 'BIMARU' Uttar Pradesh into a "breakthrough state".

Addressing a gathering at the state's foundation day celebrations at Rashtra Prerna Sthal here, Shah hit out at non-BJP governments, saying they had kept Uttar Pradesh backward for decades, and asked voters in the state to rise above caste and community considerations to reject 'vanshwadi' (dynastic) parties.

"'Parivarvaadi' (dynastic) parties, whether it is the Congerss, SP or the BSP, cannot bring about the welfare and development of Uttar Pradesh; only the BJP can do it," he said, adding, "With Narendra Modi at the Centre and Yogi Adityanath in the state, every possibility of development in Uttar Pradesh has been unlocked, and sincere efforts have been made to give the best to the state." Uttar Pradesh was made a 'BIMARU' state by the Congress, SP and the BSP, but the BJP government transformed it into a "breakthrough state" and brought development to every village and house, the senior BJP leader said.

The states of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh were referred to by the acronym BIMARU in the 1980s because of their poor economic and demographic indicators.

Shah asserted that UP occupies a central place in the nation's progress and will be fully developed by 2047.

"Uttar Pradesh is the heartbeat of India, and in other words, Uttar Pradesh is also the soul of India. And I can certainly see that Uttar Pradesh is going to become the engine of India's development, the engine of a developed India," he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, Shah said the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government are working in tandem to achieve the goal of a developed nation and a developed state.

"Prime Minister Modi has made a pledge to build a developed India, and under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, our double-engine government has also pledged to build a developed Uttar Pradesh" he said.

The Union Home Minister said, "We all reiterate this pledge today that when the centenary of independence is celebrated on August 15, 2047, Uttar Pradesh will be a fully developed state and an important state of a developed India." The Union Home Minister said there has been a historic improvement in the law and order situation under the BJP government, which has helped attract investment and accelerate development.

Appealing to voters, the Union Home Minister urged people to rise above caste considerations and support the BJP in the 2027 assembly elections.

"The coming year is an election year, and today I have come to appeal to the people of Uttar Pradesh to ensure a resounding victory with an overwhelming majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party for the development of the state, for the future of the youth and for the security of the nation," Shah said.

He noted that Prime Minister Modi has provided Uttar Pradesh with an extensive network of national highways and airports. The BrahMos missile is also being manufactured in Uttar Pradesh.

This transformation has been made possible because the Yogi Adityanath government has eradicated corruption with determination, implemented welfare schemes for the poor on the ground, and ensured that every village receives electricity for at least 20 hours a day, he said.

"In the upcoming elections, I appeal to every voter of Uttar Pradesh to rise above caste considerations, reject these dynastic parties, and once again make the BJP's lotus (party election symbol) bloom," Shah said.

Shah highlighted urban transformation under the BJP government, saying a 65-acre garbage dump had been converted into a clean and usable public space in the form of Rashtra Prerna Sthal.

He said districts that performed well in cleanliness initiatives were honoured during the event, showcasing improvements in civic infrastructure across the state.

Referring to employment and livelihood initiatives, the Union Home Minister said youth have benefited from interest-free and collateral-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh, with financial assistance amounting to Rs 5,322 crore so far.

He said the 'One District One Product' scheme has emerged as a major source of livelihood for youth and women while helping promote Uttar Pradesh's traditional cuisine and products at the global level.

He said Uttar Pradesh is now the country's fourth-largest economy, has become India's food basket, ranks first in ethanol production, and has recorded significant growth in agriculture, manufacturing, electronics and IT exports, with investment proposals worth Rs 15 lakh crore moving to implementation.

On governance and security, Shah said there has been a historic improvement in law and order under the BJP government, citing a sharp decline in dacoity and robbery cases, improved border security and better connectivity.

He also referred to the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the organisation of the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, saying these events have enhanced India's cultural standing globally.

"This is the land where many epoch-making figures like Lord Rama, Lord Krishna, Baba Vishwanath, Lord Mahavira, and Lord Buddha were born," Shah said, hailing the state's heritage.

Referring to the statues of three great personalities at the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, he said that the memorial, dedicated to Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Deendayal Upadhyaya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, is going to become a centre of national awakening in the coming days and will give a new direction to the country.