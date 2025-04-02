Oppn parties resisting changes in Waqf Bill due to policy of appeasement: Vijayvargiya

Indore, Apr 2 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh minister and BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday hit out at the opposition parties over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, saying they were against proposed changes in the legislation due to their policy of appeasement.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday tabled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha, which seeks to improve the functioning of Waqf properties, address complexities, ensure transparency and introduce technology-driven management.

Talking to reporters here about it, Vijayvargiya said, "The opposition is opposing the bill due to the policy of appeasement. A large number of cases of Muslims are pending in the Waqf Board. The Muslim community will benefit the most from the change in the Waqf Act." He claimed that one group has captured the Waqf Board across the country, but after changes in the law, the board will get freedom from this faction.

The senior BJP leader said that many "sensible" people from the Muslim community were celebrating the bill, but those who were deliberately pretending to be asleep could not be woken up.

On Congress' opposition to the bill, he said the party was only concerned about its vote bank.