Oppn parties slam AAP's Sisodia for 'Saam, Daam, Dand, Bhed' remarks to 'win' Punjab polls

Chandigarh, Aug 16 (PTI) Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia has come under sharp criticism from the opposition parties in Punjab for his alleged “Saam, Daam, Dand, Bhed” remarks about the 2027 Assembly elections.

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar has also written to the Election Commission, seeking action against the AAP leader in the matter.

The rival parties accused the former deputy chief minister of Delhi of advocating winning elections "by hook or by crook" and by "promoting undemocratic methods".

The opposition leaders also posted a video clip on their social media handles, in which Sisodia is purportedly heard saying during AAP's women's wing leadership training programme on August 13 that “2027 ke chunav jitvane ke liye saam, daam, dand, bhed, sach, jhooth, question, answer, ladai, jhagra, jo karna padega, karenge. Taiyaar hain?” Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was also present at the event.

Jakhar on Saturday shot off a letter to the Election Commission, alleging that in the video, the AAP leader advocated winning elections "by hook or by crook, thus promoting undemocratic methods and violating the law”.

Jakhar said that ahead of Independence Day, Sisodia delivered a speech where he mentioned using “Saam, Daam, Dand, Bhed, Sach, Jhooth, Sawaal, Jawaab, Ladai, Jhagda” to win the 2027 Punjab polls.

These remarks mock the values of peace, freedom and integrity, clearly indicating the AAP's intention to "undermine" the democratic process, he alleged.

“The comments threaten peace, development and prosperity of the state. They provide evidence of a clear intent to engage in corrupt practices, intimidate voters, incite hostility, and disturb public peace.

“These acts constitute serious offences under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, bribery under Section 123(1), undue influence under Section 123(2), and promoting enmity under Section 123(3A) (of the BNS),” Jakhar said.

Such behaviour is considered a "corrupt practice" and should lead to disqualification from contesting elections, he said in the letter.

“The actions also violate the Constitution, undermining the principles of free and fair elections and the democratic rights of citizens guaranteed under Articles 14, 19, and 21,” Jakhar said.

The BJP leader appealed to the EC to take immediate cognisance of the matter, initiate a swift investigation, and take strict punitive and legal action against Sisodia and Punjab AAP for their alleged open declaration of winning elections through "corrupt, unconstitutional, and illegal means".

He also demanded the filing of an FIR against Sisodia for his remarks, and sought barring the AAP leader from contesting any future elections or giving political or public speeches, as his behaviour "poses a serious threat to the sanctity of elections, social unity, and the democratic framework".

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal also appealed to the EC to take action against Sisodia.

Sisodia's remarks encourage AAP workers to indulge in "lies, false promises, illegal gratification of voters and even violence to win the 2027 Assembly elections", Badal said.

The remarks serve as proof that the AAP will "vitiate" the atmosphere of the state unless the EC takes firm action in the matter, he added.

"The Election Commission is requested to order registration of a criminal case against Sisodia, as the AAP government is not likely to take any action. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was part of the audience when Sisodia made the incendiary remarks," Badal said.

The Akali leader also appealed to the poll panel to consider debarring AAP from contesting the 2027 state elections in view of its "open assertion that it would use illegal methods to seek a mandate in its favour".

Punjab witnessed more than a decade of militancy and had come out of it when leaders such as Parkash Singh Badal took steps to stitch together communal harmony to usher in lasting peace, Badal said.

"Now this Delhi-based leader is pushing the state towards anarchy and communal violence by telling the AAP cadre to take violent steps to win the next elections,” he alleged.

Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa also hit out at Sisodia.

In a post on X, Bajwa said, "When @msisodia openly declares they will use ‘Saam, Daam, Dand, Bhed, Truth, Lies and even violence’ to win 2027 at any cost, it's not strategy – it's a confession of intent to destroy democracy.

“He is admitting what I've said many times – @BJP4India steals votes, and @AamAadmiParty wants to use unfair means. Two sides of the same dirty coin.

“For 3.5 years, @AAPPunjab has failed to govern. Now, in desperation, they're ready to destroy Punjab's peace, democracy and law and order.” PTI CHS VSD ARI