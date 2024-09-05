Oppn parties stage walkout as Tripura Assembly passes motion congratulating NDA for winning LS polls

Agartala, Sept. 5 (PTI) Amid protests and a walkout by opposition members, the Tripura Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed a congratulatory motion praising the BJP-led NDA government for its third consecutive victory in the Lok Sabha elections under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The NDA secured 293 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats in the recent elections.

Following the question hour, Speaker Biswabandhu Sen introduced the motion, commending the NDA government for its historic achievement in the 18th Lok Sabha.

As Sen began reading the motion, opposition members, including Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury (CPM) and Congress MLAs Sudip Roy Barman and Gopal Chandra Roy, voiced strong objections.

In response, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath and other treasury bench members chanted "Vishwa Guru" in an attempt to counter the opposition's dissent.

Despite the opposition's protests, which led to a temporary walkout by CPI(M) and Congress MLAs, the motion was eventually adopted.

The motion read, "Today, the Tripura Legislative Assembly extends its best wishes and congratulations to all the members of the BJP and its allies for their historic win in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. The House also congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his third consecutive victory. We hope this success will foster India's development, advancement, and infrastructure." PTI PS MNB