Oppn protests over paddy procurement rocks Odisha Assembly for fifth day

Bhubaneswar, Feb 23 (PTI) The Odisha Assembly witnessed noisy scenes for the fifth consecutive day on Monday as opposition BJD and Congress members created a ruckus over alleged mismanagement in paddy procurement, forcing Speaker Surama Padhy to adjourn the proceedings multiple times.

As soon as the House assembled for Question Hour at 10.30 am, BJD and Congress MLAs trooped into the Well, raising slogans and holding placards.

Similar scenes were witnessed since Wednesday last week.

Despite repeated appeals by the Speaker to restore order, the agitating members continued their protest, following which the House was first adjourned till 11.30 am. As the ruckus persisted after reassembly, proceedings were again adjourned till noon.

When the House reassembled at noon, Congress Legislature Party leader Rama Chandra Kadam raised the issue relating to 'Epstein files' and demanded the resignation of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led government at the Centre.

BJP members Irasish Acharya, Sanatan Bijuli and Ashok Mohanty objected to Kadam’s remarks and demanded that his comments against the PM and the Union Minister be expunged from the records, as they are not members of the Assembly.

Amid the uproar, the Speaker adjourned the House again at 12.13 pm for 30 minutes and convened an all-party meeting to break the stalemate that has continued since Wednesday.

When the all-party meeting was underway, the Speaker adjourned the House till 4 pm.

Both the BJD and Congress members alleged gross mismanagement in paddy procurement in state-run mandis, accusing the government of failing to give justice to farmers, claiming that nearly 70 per cent of the state’s population depends on agriculture.

Congress members, through their placards, also alleged that the BJP government had ignored farmers’ interests in a deal with the US and reiterated their demand for Puri’s resignation.

Replying to a question outside the House over the ongoing stalemate in the Assembly, senior BJD member Arun Kumar Sahoo said, "The government has no intention to run the House. They are not replying to questions raised by the Opposition. Is it wrong to raise the issues affecting farmers? Let the government take measures to stop harassment of farmers." BJP MLA Babu Singh blamed the Opposition for the disruption.

"They are not cooperating and are creating disturbances for the sake of opposition. Farmers are happy with the state government providing Rs 800 per quintal as input subsidy. If the Opposition has any issue, they should participate in discussions instead of agitating in the Well," he said.

Senior Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati alleged that the BJP government was avoiding discussion on farmers’ issues and demanded action against leaders named in the 'Epstein files'.

BJD member Sarada Prasanna Jena said the Opposition sought an assurance from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to stop the practice of ‘katni-chhatni’.

'Katni-chhatni' refers to illegal deduction of paddy weight, often 7-8 kg per quintal, at the state-run mandis. They also demanded payment of Rs 3,169 per quintal of paddy, comprising both MSP and input subsidy.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition Prasanna Acharya alleged that the government was not taking adequate measures to protect farmers’ interests despite its claims, and said farmers were not receiving a proper price for their produce. PTI AAM AAM MNB