Oppn questions need for new Goa rail stations; CM says they'll reduce KRCL route delay

Panaji, Mar 24 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday supported the railway ministry's decision to construct three stations in the state.

He was responding in the assembly to questions by opposition MLAs on the need for these new railway stations, some of which will be built close to existing ones.

The setting up of railway stations at Neura, Sarzora and Mayem under Konkan Railway Corporation Limited was one of the Union budget announcements related to the public transporter.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao, Revolutionary Goans Party MLA Viresh Borkar and AAP MLA Cruz Silva questioned why additional railway stations are planned in the state.

Borkar tabled a question about these railway stations during Zero Hour on the first day of the Budget session here.

The MLA said the railway station in his constituency at Neura was not required as it is hardly six kilometres away from existing Karmali Railway station.

In response, CM Sawant said absence of junctions was causing delay of 20-25 minutes on KRCL route.

"These are crossing railway stations and not passenger stations. The land for these stations has already been acquired Konkan Railway Corporation Limited. There is no need to acquire more land. These three railway stations will help curb delay and allow introduction of new trains on the route," the CM said.

Authorities are working on fast trains on KRCL route, which will help people, he added.

"A person from Canacona (South Goa) can take a fast train and reach Karmali (North Goa) in few minutes. These trains can start in the morning, afternoon and evening. It will help reduce traffic on the roads," Sawant told the House. PTI RPS BNM