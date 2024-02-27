Oppn reaped benefits of earlier court 'embargo' on Shajahan's arrest: Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata: Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday thanked the Calcutta High Court for clarifying that there was no stay on the apprehension of absconding party leader Shajahan Sheikh, while alleging that the opposition was exploiting earlier "embargo" on his arrest.

Advertisment

The high court on Monday directed the police to arrest TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, accused of sexual atrocities and land grab in Sandeshkhali, following which the state's ruling party said it does not shield culprits and he would be arrested within seven days.

Noting that advocates appearing in the matter submitted that a wrong impression had been created that a stay had been granted by the court on the arrest of Sheikh, the bench said there is no such record.

The court said that it issued a stay on February 7 regarding the formation of a joint special investigation team to probe the attack on ED officials, as ordered by a single bench.

Advertisment

"BJP & ANTI BENGAL Media reaped the benefits of this EMBARGO like true opportunists! CHRONOLOGY: STAY given on 7th. VIOLENCE and VILIFICATION began the following day, on the 8th. With yesterday's clarifications from Calcutta HC, I'm confident justice will soon prevail," Banerjee posted on X, while sharing the screenshots of the February 7 court order.

BJP & ANTI BENGAL Media reaped the benefits of this EMBARGO like true opportunists!



CHRONOLOGY:



⏸️ STAY given on 7th.



▶️ VIOLENCE and VILIFICATION began the following day, on the 8th.



With yesterday's clarifications from Calcutta HC, I'm confident justice will soon prevail. pic.twitter.com/S5bukTPO6x — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) February 27, 2024

Advertisment

The TMC had on Monday welcomed the court order but claimed that previous orders of the court had tied the hands of the police in arresting Shajahan.

"It was the Calcutta High Court order that barred investigation over the registered FIRs. An arrest is the culmination of an investigation. If a court stays, you cannot even investigate. How can there be an arrest? If you read the previous court direction, they stayed the order and posted the matter for hearing on March 6," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed.

State BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya had alleged that the TMC was trying to shield Sheikh.