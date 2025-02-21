Oppn seek Munde, Kokate resignations for political reasons: BJP MLC Darekar

Mumbai, Feb 21 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Friday said the opposition was seeking the resignation of NCP ministers Dhananjay Munde and Manikrao Kokate for political reasons.

Munde, MLA from Parli in Beed, is under fire from the opposition and some Mahayuti colleagues after close aide Walmik Karad was held in an extortion case linked to the abduction and brutal murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Massajog in Beed on December 9.

Kokate was on Thursday sentenced to two years' imprisonment by a Nashik court in a 1995 case where he was charged with submitting fake documents to get flats under a government quota. He told reporters later that the court had granted him bail, and he would move the High Court against the judgement.

"The opposition is demanding their resignation for political reasons. Their party chief (Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar) will take action against them if any proof is found," said MLC Darekar. PTI MR BNM