Oppn seeks accountability over Kumbh stampede; BJP says it smells conspiracy behind incident

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) The deadly stampede at the Maha Kumbh, leading to the deaths of at least 30 people, resonated in both Houses of Parliament on Monday, with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and other Opposition leaders demanding a list of the deceased.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the other hand said it smelt a conspiracy behind the stampede and that those responsible for it will have to hang their heads in shame once the probe is over.

In the Rajya Sabha, Leader of Opposition Kharge paid tributes to the "thousands" who died in the January 29 stampede, triggering an uproar from the treasury-bench members, even as Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asked him to retract the statement.

"Leader of Opposition and president of the Congress Mallikarjun Kharge made some observations regarding an incident that happened at the Kumbh. Everyone was shocked when the leader of opposition said thousands have been killed. Outrageous, outlandish.

"I, therefore, direct the leader of opposition to authenticate the statement he has made during the course of the day. This is too serious a matter to be overlooked or countenanced. We cannot have a statement made in this House to generate sensation, hurt feelings and generate chaos in the country," the chairman said.

Kharge was quick to add that "this is my estimate (and) if this is not right, you (the government) should tell what is the truth".

He said he is ready to be corrected.

"I did not say 'thousands' to blame anyone. But how many people died, give that information at least. I will apologise if I am wrong. They should give figures of how many died, how many are missing," the Congress leader said.

The stampede occurred during the "Amrit Snan" on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya on January 29. According to the figures provided by the Uttar Pradesh government, 30 people were killed and 60 injured.

Members in both Houses raised the Kumbh-stampede issue while participating in a debate on the Motion of Thanks on the president's address.

In the Lok Sabha, opposition MPs voiced strong concerns over the stampede, accusing the government of negligence and insensitivity and calling for accountability.

DMK MP Kanimozhi slammed the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh for their "failure" to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

"These people trusted the Union and state governments, hoping that they would be protected, but unfortunately, no one protected them," she said.

Separately, the Lok Sabha witnessed prolonged noisy protests by opposition parties during the Question Hour, demanding a discussion on the stampede and a list of the deceased.

Kanimozhi alleged that the government's approach to governance has led to societal divisions.

"When religion and politics merge, it is the innocent who suffer. We do not even know the exact number of people who died in the stampede," she said.

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Naresh Chandra Uttam Patel lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government over its handling of the stampede.

"The Kumbh Mela was not struck by a natural disaster, it was a glaring example of the government's failure," he said.

Patel questioned why the authorities had not anticipated the overwhelming number of attendees and why no list of the deceased has been released.

Participatiing in the debate in the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said the ruling party smells a conspiracy behind the Kumbh stampede and those responsible for it will have to hang their heads in shame once the probe is over.

The MP from Bihar's Patna Sahib said 35 crore people have so far taken a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh.

"There was a tragedy at the Maha Kumbh.... An investigation is underway. We do smell a conspiracy there.... When the entire investigation is complete, those behind the incident will have to hang their heads in shame," the former Union minister said.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar condemned the government's response to the tragedy, criticising the brevity of the president's mention of the incident.

"Millions of Hindus were preparing for the Maha Kumbh and many poor people had saved money for Mauni Amavasya. It is sad to see that the president only spent 61 words on this tragedy. She has neither condemned the deaths nor sent condolence messages to the families of the deceased," she said in the Lok Sabha.

The TMC leader also alleged discrepancies in the official death toll.

"There is a clear discrepancy between the number of bodies in the morgue and the number of people reported missing. The same thing happened during Covid times," she claimed.

The Opposition collectively demanded that the government take responsibility for the tragedy.