Oppn seeks CBI probe into Zubeen’s death; Assam bans Singapore fest organiser from holding events

Guwahati, Sep 24 (PTI) Amid a cry for CBI probe into the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, the Assam government on Wednesday banned Shyamkanu Mahanta, the chief organiser of Northeast India Festival where the singer had gone to perform in Singapore before his death, from holding any function or event in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Following an instruction of the CM, Director General of Police Harmeet Singh formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the untimely death of the singer.

Garg died in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had gone there to attend the 4th edition of the Northeast India Festival, organised by Mahanta and his company. Over 60 FIRs have been lodged across the state against organisers of the fest.

"The state government has decided to prohibit Shri Syamkanu (sic) Mahanta and any organisation associated with him from holding any functions or festivals within Assam," Sarma said in a post on X.

The state government will not provide any financial grant, advertisement or sponsorship to any event with which he is directly or indirectly associated, he added.

"The state government will also request the Centre not to extend any financial assistance or sponsorship to him in any manner," the CM said.

The festival is sponsored by several central ministries and also gets support from almost all northeastern state governments.

Mahanta is the younger brother of former DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, who is presently the Chief Information Commissioner of Assam. Another elder brother of his is Nani Gopal Mahanta, who was the Education Advisor to Sarma before becoming Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University.

Garg was cremated with full state honours at Kamarkuchi on the outskirts of Guwahati on Tuesday.

"I have instructed the DGP to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) with the best officers of Assam Police," Sarma said.

The CM also said that the viscera samples will be sent to the Central Forensic Laboratory, Delhi, for a detailed examination.

"As directed by the Hon'ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa Sir, a Special Investigation Team led by Shri M.P Gupta, Spl DGP @AssamCID has been constituted to ensure a transparent & time-bound investigation into suspicious & tragic demise of Zubeen Garg," the DGP said in an X post later.

The CID is currently probing the case of Garg's death.

A second postmortem of Garg's body was conducted on Tuesday morning at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital following demands from a section of the public.

Leader of the Opposition in Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia wrote to President Droupadi Murmu demanding a high court judge-monitored CBI probe into the death of Garg, also a lyricist, composer, actor and filmmaker.

"I am writing to express my serious concerns about the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg in Singapore on September 19, and to emphasise the urgent need for additional investigative support due to jurisdictional constraints and substantial evidence suggesting a conspiracy," he added.

Along with millions of people in Assam, Saikia, too, demanded justice for Garg, who had proclaimed that he had no religion-caste and he was just a human.

"While the Assam government has initiated a CID probe and formed a Special Investigation Team, the death having occurred in Singapore presents unprecedented challenges that state police cannot adequately address," he added.

The combination of evidence necessitates the highest level of investigative support under judicial guidance, Saikia said.

Other opposition parties like Assam Jatiya Parishad and Raijor Dal have also demanded a CBI investigation into Garg's death, while one person filed a PIL at Gauhati High Court seeking a court-monitored probe.

Meanwhile, hundreds of fans of Zubeen Garg protested in front of a private TV channel, whose owner had gone to Singapore to attend the Northeast India Festival, and demanded his immediate arrest.

The protest took place when Sanjive Narain, the Chairman and MD of Prag News, was addressing a press meet at his office to clarify his role in the entire incident leading to the death of Garg last week. An FIR was filed against him for his alleged role in the episode.

Narain claimed that he was not present on the private yacht, in which the singer had gone with some Assamese NRIs to an island in Singapore.

"I had no idea about the yacht tour. I was having lunch when I received a phone call from Shyamkanu Mahanta that Zubeen had met with an accident. I rushed to the harbour and immediately took him to the hospital," he added.

While he was holding the press meet at his office in Ulubari in the state capital, scores of fans of Garg gathered outside and protested.

"He is an accused in a criminal case. How can he address a press meet? Why has the police not detained or interrogated him even once? We will not accept any leniency in this case. It's about Zubeen da," one of the agitators said.

Another protestor, who identified himself as a member of the Zubeen Garg Fan Club, demanded immediate arrest of Narain before "he tampers" with the evidence.

A magisterial probe has been ordered against Tezpur University authority by Assam's Sonitpur district administration for allegedly disrespecting cultural icon Zubeen Garg following his death.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Wednesday paid a visit to his residence to meet the family members. PTI TR ACD MNB NN