Oppn seeks discussion on Kumbh tragedy; panel to decide agenda of Budget Session, says govt

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Opposition parties at an all-party meeting on Thursday called for a discussion in Parliament on the Maha Kumbh tragedy and the UP government's alleged focus on VIPs rather than the common pilgrims, as Union minister Kiren Rijiju asserted that the Business Advisory Committee will decide on the agenda of the Budget Session starting from January 31.

Rijiju described the meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as constructive and sought cooperation from opposition parties, adding that the customary discussions on the President's address to parliamentarians and the Union Budget are the main priorities in the Budget Session.

"Party leaders raised some issues and demanded discussion on those issues. The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) will decide which issues will be taken up for discussion," Rijiju said.

The Session will commence with President Droupadi Murmu addressing the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The Union Budget will be presented on February 1.

The first part of the session will conclude on February 13 and the second part will start on March 10. The session will conclude on April 4.

The Session's legislative agenda has 16 bills, including the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Immigration and Foreigners Bill.

Asked about the opposition's demand for a discussion on the stampede at the Maha Kumbh which claimed 30 lives, the minister said the decision will be taken by the BAC.

"There are many important issues... the Kumbh was also mentioned," Rijiju said.

Sources said Rajnath Singh noted that the Uttar Pradesh government is probing the Maha Kumbh tragedy when opposition parties, such as the Congress and Samajwadi Party, raised the issue.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari told reporters that the opposition leaders have decided that the INDIA bloc will raise all issues together during the Session. Many INDIA bloc parties have been critical of the Congress since the main opposition party's defeat in some key states.

Emerging from the all-party meeting convened by the government on the eve of the Session, Tiwari also slammed the "politicisation of the Kumbh", saying the VIP movement during the event was creating difficulties for the common man.

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav echoed the criticism and slammed the ruling BJP for patronising VIPs at the grand religious congregation at the cost of the convenience of crores of pilgrims.

"Rising" unemployment and farmers' "plight" will also be raised during the Session, several opposition leaders said. PTI SKU KR NAB AO KR KSS KSS KSS