Oppn, Sena spar after CM Shinde says his govt ensured quick death sentence in rape case

Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) A war of words took place on Thursday in Maharashtra after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said his government ensured death penalty for a rape accused by expediting the trial, and the Opposition accused him of telling a lie.

The Shiv Sena, Shinde's party, claimed the trial in the case was completed in little more than a year, and the accused was awarded death penalty in March this year.

Amid the outrage and protests over the sexual assault of two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur, Shinde said his government has always taken strict action in such cases.

Speaking at an event in Ratnagiri on Wednesday, he said, "There was a similar case of sexual assault (in the past). We expedited the trial in a fast-track court, and the culprit was given death penalty within two months after the crime was committed." This prompted leader of opposition in the state assembly Vijay Wadettiwar to accuse Shinde of spreading a fake narrative.

"How can one speak lies at a public rally? CM Shinde should clarify who was hanged in two months during the Mahayuti rule," the Congress leader said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said there should be a "special investigation team" to find out who was hanged and what the incident was.

Manisha Kayande, spokesperson of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, said the chief minister was referring to a case of rape and murder of a six-year-old girl at Kamshet in Pune district.

The offence took place on August 2, 2022, and the FIR was registered the same day. Accused Tejas Dalvi was arrested on August 3, investigation was completed in 40 days, and the chargesheet was filed on September 12, 2022, Kayande said.

The charges were framed against the accused on March 16, 2023, and the accused was awarded death penalty on March 22, 2024, a little after a year, she said.

"Wadettiwar's comments show a lack of understanding and preparation....The rape case has seen justice served with a fast-track court sentencing the convict to death. It is disappointing that someone in his position is not aware of this development," Kayande added.