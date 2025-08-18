Oppn should have risen above party politics on issue of nation pride: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday slammed the Opposition for its protest during a discussion in Lok Sabha on astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's journey to the International Space Station, which led to the House's adjournment, saying it should have risen above party politics on an issue linked to national pride and achievement.

The discussion remained inconclusive as the House was adjourned due to vociferous protests by the opposition over the issue of Special Intensive Review of electoral rolls by the Election Commission in Bihar.

"It was very unfortunate the way the Opposition created a ruckus in the House and did not allow it to function," Singh said on X.

The senior BJP leader said the discussion was on "India's first astronaut aboard the International Space Station -- Critical role of the space programme for Viksit Bharat by 2047", an issue which was linked to the country's pride and achievement and the scientific and national security possibilities of the future.

The Opposition's conduct has been deeply disappointing, Singh said, adding that these parties should have risen about partisan conduct on the issue of space, which is very important in the 21st century for India's strategic and scientific interests.

He said that the heights India is reaching in its space sector development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership are unprecedented.

The Opposition could have offered constructive criticism and suggestions by participating in the discussion, Singh said.

Initiating the discussion, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said amid the din of opposition's protest that an Indian astronaut will herald 'Viksit Bharat' by landing on the moon in 2040.

Parliament's Monsoon session has seen little transaction of official business in order, except for a two-day discussion on Operation Sindoor in both the Houses, due to the protests. PTI KR KR RT RT