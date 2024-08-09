Oppn silence on situation of minorities in Bangladesh 'unfortunate': BJP MPs in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) BJP MPs on Friday criticised opposition parties, saying their silence on the situation of Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh is unfortunate.

Several Hindu temples, households and businesses have been vandalised in violence in Bangladesh since Monday when prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India, leaving the country in turmoil following deadly protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs.

During the Zero Hour of the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Anurag Thakur tried to corner the Leader of Opposition and Congress MP, Rahul Gandhi, by alleging that he has not spoken on ensuring the safety of minorities in Bangladesh.

"When the interim government of Bangladesh took over, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated them but at the same time he asked them to ensure the safety of minorities," he said.

"It is unfortunate that the Leader of Opposition extended congratulations to the interim government (of Bangladesh) but did not mention the safety and security of Hindus and the minorities. What was the compulsion? You spoke about Gaza but not about minorities in Bangladesh," Thakur said.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took oath as the head of the interim government of Bangladesh on Thursday, replacing Hasina.

BJP MP from Odisha's Dhenkanal Rudra Narayan Pany, while raising the issue of Hindu temples being attacked in Bangladesh, said the government of India should interfere to ensure their safety.

"Hindu temples have been attacked in Bangladesh, and the photos that have come out show that the statue of Lord Jagannath was attacked. This is unfortunate, condemnable and painful…," Pany said. "What is this mentality behind damaging Hindu temples?” he asked.

Pany said this has hurt not just the people of Odisha but people all across India. "The Government of India should talk to Bangladesh to ensure that the guilty are punished," he said.

BJP MP from Assam's Darrang-Udalguri Dilip Saikia also raised concerns over the situation in Bangladesh and urged the government to strengthen security along the India-Bangladesh border.

"India wants peace to be restored in Bangladesh. India has a 4,096-kilometer border with Bangladesh," he said and added that security along the Indo-Bangladesh border should be as strong as that along the India-Pakistan border.

He also said the Indian government should ensure that minorities are protected in Bangladesh.

BJP MP from Andaman and Nicobar Islands Bishnu Pada Ray said, "My father came to West Bengal in 1946 from East Pakistan to save his life. Then he went to Andaman… What is happening in Bangladesh today…." "Congress, CPI(M) and TMC should condemn what is happening in Bangladesh. They are sitting quietly," he said and added that they are quiet due to their "votebank".

He also said that the Parliament should pass a resolution on the situation in Bangladesh. PTI AO AO ANB ANB ANB