Oppn slams BJP for 'inducting' Tuljapur drug case accused and giving 'royal patronage' to them

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 12 (PTI) Leaders of opposition parties, including NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, have hit out at the ruling BJP for allegedly inducting some accused in the Tuljapur drugs case, and sought to know why such individuals were being given "royal patronage." On February 14 this year, police in Dharashiv district seized mephedrone drug worth Rs 2.5 lakh at Tamalwadi checkpost on Solapur-Tuljapur Road. The drug consignment was headed to Tuljapur, famous for the temple of goddess Tulaja Bhavani. The police had arrested at least 14 persons in this connection.

The opposition alleged that the BJP inducted some of the accused in this drugs case during an event held on Tuesday in the presence of the party's local MLA Ranajagjitsinha Patil.

Elections to 246 municipal councils (nagar parishads) and 42 nagar panchayats in Maharashtra will take place on December 2 and votes will be counted on December 3.

In a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Sule said, "Some individuals from Tuljapur city were inducted into the BJP yesterday. Among them were accused in the city's drug trafficking case...What is particularly shocking is that these inductions took place at the BJP party office in the presence of responsible leaders. Along with this, it is equally concerning to see that drug trafficking appears to have received royal patronage." "In a democratic system, every political party has the right to expand its organisation...However, every individual active in public life bears the moral responsibility to not give shelter to any harmful or socially destructive tendencies...," the Baramati MP said.

"We expect that you will pay serious attention to this incident in Tuljapur and take appropriate action against those concerned. It is extremely important to send a positive message to society that drug trafficking will not receive patronage in Maharashtra...," Sule said in the letter posted on X.

Former Leader of Opposition in the state legislative council and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve also hit out at the ruling party over its move.

"In Tuljapur, an accused in a drugs case gets entry into the BJP. Land mafia, transport mafia - many such shady businessmen are already in the BJP. Now, even those tainted by drug cases are being given a "chance to serve the people" by the BJP. One wonders what the soul of late Atalji must be saying upon seeing this!" he said on X.

""Sell drugs and ruin the nation, Once hooked, get entry into the BJP...," Danve added.

Sena (UBT) MP Omprakash Rajenimbalkar said they (accused) defamed the Tuljapur town and, more critically, made the youth fall prey to drugs.

He urged people to teach a lesson to those who are giving patronage to such accused persons. PTI AW NP