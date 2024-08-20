Oppn slams Goa govt for failing to crackdown on night clubs, restaurants playing loud outdoor music

Panaji, Aug 20 (PTI) The opposition parties in Goa on Tuesday criticised the state government for its failure to crackdown on nightclubs and restaurants on the beach belt playing loud outdoor music, violating the Bombay High Court's order.

The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court, comprising Justices M S Karnik and Valmiki Menezes, recently ordered that establishments should not be allowed to play outdoor music until they install online noise metres.

Talking to reporters, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Amit Patkar said residents of Anjuna (North Goa) have been protesting every night against loud music played by clubs in their areas post 10 pm.

Patkar said he visited these areas with his party colleagues a few days ago and noticed nightclubs violating the law by playing loud music after 10 pm.

He claimed that owners of nightclubs, originally from Delhi, did not respect the law of the land and stationed "bouncers" at the entrance of their establishments, making it difficult even for the local police to go in.

The Congress leader alleged that the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) had withdrawn permits to several nightclubs, but they continue to function.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao said the situation has not changed despite state Environment Minister Aleixo Sequeira's assurance in the state assembly that loud music will not be allowed.

AAP MLA Venzy Viegas visited Anjuna police station with the locals on Sunday night, demanding police action against violators.

Minister Sequeira, however, was not available for comment.

A senior official of the GSPCB said five restaurants have installed online noise monitoring meters connecting it to the local police station, and 33 have been asked to install the gadget on priority.

He said all these establishments are in the North Goa coastal belt. PTI RPS ARU