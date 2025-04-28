Oppn slams govt over contradictory statements of Fadnavis, Shinde on Pakistanis in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Apr 28 (PTI) Opposition parties on Monday targeted the BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra over contradictory statements given by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Eknath Shinde on the number of Pakistani nationals in the state.

On Sunday, Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, rubbished reports about Pakistani nationals missing in the state and said all of them were accounted for.

He said arrangements are being made to deport Pakistani citizens as per the Centre's directives issued in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

On the other hand, Shinde said "if 107 Pakistani nationals" are missing the police will find them and deal with them.

"There is no reason to show mercy to Pakistan and Pakistanis. Those who are sheltering Pakistanis will also not be spared," said the deputy CM.

Opposition Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP)'s working president Supriya Sule demanded a clear answer from the government given the sensitive nature of the issue.

"It is unfortunate that despite having a brute majority, there is conflict in the government. They (the government) have to give an answer to this because it is a very sensitive information. It is surprising that such miscommunication is happening at that level in the government. This is new for me and I am seeing this for the first time in any state," said the Lok Sabha MP from Baramati in Pune district.

An editorial in Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana' noted the Fadnavis government has no unanimity over such a sensitive subject.

"Whom should the people trust if the chief minister and deputy chief minister give contradictory statements?" the Uddhav Thackeray-led party asked.

India has announced the revocation of all visas issued to Pakistani nationals from April 27, as tension between the two countries has escalated over the April 22 terror attack, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in Pahalgam town of Jammu and Kashmir. PTI PR RSY