Oppn stages protest outside Jharkhand Assembly over Surya Hansda's death in 'encounter'

Ranchi, Aug 25 (PTI) The BJP and its allies on Monday held a protest outside the Jharkhand Assembly, demanding a CBI probe into the death of Surya Hansda in an alleged encounter with security personnel.

The INDIA bloc legislators, including those of the JMM and the Congress, also held a demonstration against the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, which seeks to bar a prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers from holding office if they remain in jail for 30 days or more.

State BJP chief and leader of opposition Babulal Marandi alleged that Hansda was "murdered in a conspiracy".

"We demand a CBI probe into the case. We will also raise the demand in the assembly," he said.

Hansda, who contested multiple assembly polls, was arrested from Nawadih village in Deoghar on August 10, and the alleged encounter took place when he was being taken to Rahadbadia Hills to recover hidden weapons.

He had allegedly snatched a weapon from the police and fired at the personnel while attempting to flee custody. The police retaliated, resulting in his death, according to Godda police.

BJP MLAs also demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, alleging that the government was looting the tribal land.

Marandi said tribal plots are being forcibly acquired for a hospital project in Ranchi's Nagri area.

"We demand that the government return the land to farmers," he said.

INDIA bloc constituents - the JMM, the Congress, and the RJD - protested against the SIR exercise and the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, alleging that these would weaken democracy.

"The voters' roll revision just before elections in Bihar raises doubts. ... If any such exercise is conducted in Jharkhand, the JMM will strongly protest," state minister Sudivya Kumar said.

He claimed that the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill also aimed to "weaken democracy".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on August 20, moved the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, which seeks to allow the removal of a prime minister, Chief Ministers and other ministers if they are arrested on serious charges for a period of 30 days or more. PTI SAN NAM BDC