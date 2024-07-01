Oppn stages walkout in Maharashtra council over resolution congratulating Shelar for India's T20 win

Mumbai, Jul 1 (PTI) Legislators from the opposition parties staged a walkout in the Maharashtra legislative council on Monday after a BJP MLC proposed a resolution congratulating BCCI treasurer and BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on the Indian cricket team's victory in the T20 World Cup.

Opposition leaders walked out, claiming that legislative council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe had ignored their concerns.

"The Indian cricket team has won the T20 World Cup after 13 years. MLA Shelar is the treasurer of the BCCI, so I propose a resolution to congratulate him," BJP legislator Prasad Lad said.

The proposal drew strong objection from Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Ambadas Danve and Sachin Ahir, Congress's Abhijeet Wanjari, Bhai Jagtap, and Satej Patil and NCP (SP) leader Shashikant Shinde.

However, when deputy chairperson Gorhe did not allow any discussion, Lad expressed his disappointment, stating, "This House has passed a congratulatory resolution for Sharad Pawar. Why not for Shelar?" Leader of Opposition in the council Ambadas Danve said, "Why is our voice muzzled? When issues are discussed in the House, the deputy speaker allows a BJP leader to participate, but why is no one from the opposition permitted to speak? We are here for discussions." Danve later announced a walkout in protest.

Opposition leaders gathered near the deputy chairperson and accused her of bias. But the situation escalated, and they shouted slogans denouncing Gorhe's actions.

Gorhe withheld her decision and suggested that the issue be decided during a meeting of party leaders. However, the opposition parties rejected her proposal.

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Chandrakant Patil said, "Lad's resolution was a simple gesture of congratulating. I fail to see anything objectionable here." PTI ND ARU