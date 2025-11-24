Oppn stance on SIR aimed at protecting infiltrators: Nityanand Rai

Patna, Nov 24 (PTI) Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Monday charged the opposition with trying to "protect infiltrators" by raising questions over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Talking to reporters here, Rai, the minister of state for home, alleged that the stance adopted by leaders like Rahul Gandhi was guided by a "politics of appeasement" and showed a disregard for "national interest".

"Rahul Gandhi is questioning SIR without realising that the exercise is important for strengthening democracy. Be it Bihar, West Bengal or any other state in the country, weeding out of infiltrators (ghuspaithiye) is essential," said the senior BJP leader.

Notably, SIR was conducted in Bihar ahead of several other states in view of the assembly polls, which were announced in October and completed in November.

More than 60 lakh names, said to be of people who had either died or shifted to other places, were deleted as part of the mammoth exercise.

Rai, who is also a former Bihar BJP president, said, "Infiltrators who have entered the country and, with the help of forged documents, got registered as voters, end up occupying land and enjoying resources meant for genuine citizens".

"Because of appeasement politics, the opposition parties are trying to protect infiltrators. It is not in the national interest and against the interests of our youth", alleged Rai.

Last month, the EC ordered SIR for nine states and three Union Territories. PTI NAC BDC