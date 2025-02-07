Oppn targets Goa govt over green cess dues from coal handling companies; alleges scam

Panaji, Feb 7 (PTI) Opposition parties on Friday questioned the Pramod Sawant-led Goa government in the state assembly over crores of rupees of green cess dues from the coal handling companies, alleging that it was not collecting the levy from "big fish".

During the question hour of the ongoing winter session of the assembly, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao pointed out that the state government has failed to collect the projected revenue under the Goa Cess on Products and Substances Causing Pollution (Green Cess) Act, 2013.

The question was jointly tabled by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Venzy Viegas and Congress legislator Altone D'Costa along with Alemao.

Alemao alleged that the state government has collected the green cess from petrochemical companies while allowing the coal handling companies to sit over the dues.

"This is a big scam as the state government was not collecting cess from the big fish," he said.

The state government was collecting the cess as per the details of the imports given by the companies without verifying the original documents, he added.

Of the total Rs 352 crore green cess dues, only Rs 194 crore have been paid, he said, adding that Rs 47 crore of the total amount has been paid by the coal and coke companies and the remaining amount by petrochemical companies.

Speaking in the House, Viegas said the amount collected in the form of green cess should be used to mitigate pollution issues.

Responding to the question, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the assembly that the matter about the green cess was pending before the Supreme Court.

The government has collected 50 per cent of the cess amounting to Rs 237 crore from the companies, while Rs 114 crore are due, he said.

The state government will ensure that all the dues are recovered from the companies, the CM said. PTI RPS NP