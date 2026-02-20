Oppn targets Kerala govt over surgical lapse at Alappuzha Medical College, protests held

Kochi, Feb 20 (PTI) The opposition in Kerala on Friday decided to corner the state government over a recent medical negligence incident, in which a surgical instrument was found inside the abdomen of a woman five years after she underwent surgery at Alappuzha Medical College.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that government hospitals in Kerala have become examples of mismanagement, and that Punnapra native Usha Joseph, in whose abdomen a forceps was recently discovered following her 2021 surgery at Alappuzha Medical College, is the latest victim.

According to him, due to systemic failures, common people are unable to approach government hospitals and medical colleges in the state with confidence.

“If the system is wrong, the minister is there to rectify it. After a similar incident took place in Kozhikode, no steps were taken to ensure it would not be repeated,” he said.

He added that no explanation from the government regarding repeated incidents is acceptable to the public.

“The government should immediately cover Usha Joseph’s medical expenses. All assistance and support must be provided to her and her family,” he said.

Chennithala further alleged that people who visit medical colleges for treatment sometimes return dead. He also claimed that medical officials who question the functioning of government hospitals and medical colleges are being suppressed.

“The government has enough money to put up boards for its programmes. Does it not have money for the poor?” he asked.

Congress MP K C Venugopal, who represents the Alappuzha parliamentary constituency, said instances of alleged medical negligence are becoming frequent in government facilities.

“The government claims it is number one in health care. But this is the reality,” he said.

Venugopal added that he had contacted Joseph on Thursday night, and she was in tears.

“She worked under the employment guarantee scheme with this instrument in her abdomen, bearing the pain. It is a systemic failure that the instrument remained in her body undetected for five years,” he said.

He alleged that even when such errors are reported, medical authorities take them lightly.

“The family told me that when they approached the medical college doctors, they were directed not to reveal this to anyone. This shows that steps are being taken to cover up the incident instead of implementing remedial measures,” he said.

He added that after the incident came to light, he expected the state government to take necessary action.

“Joseph is afraid to go to the government hospital. The government should have provided alternative facilities. Instead, she was told by the medical college authorities to come back next Monday,” Venugopal said.

Joseph is currently admitted to a hospital in Kochi, where she is expected to undergo surgery to remove the surgical instrument, suspected to be an artery forceps or mosquito forceps.

Health Minister Veena George has announced an inquiry into the incident and suspended the medical officials who carried out the surgery.

Youth Congress activists staged a protest at Alappuzha Medical College, raising slogans against the Health Minister and the state government over the recent surgical negligence incident.

The protesters disrupted a press conference organised by the medical college authorities to explain the surgical procedure carried out in Usha Joseph’s case.

They were later arrested and taken to the Ambalapuzha police station.

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, alleged that frequent incidents of medical negligence show that the state’s health department is “on ventilator.” “Usually, patients are referred to medical colleges from district and taluk hospitals. Now, the reverse is happening, with patients being shifted from medical colleges to district and taluk hospitals,” he said.

He claimed that there are serious systemic issues and that no effective steps have been taken to address them.

“We have raised numerous cases, and each time the government describes them as isolated incidents. But if these isolated incidents are considered together, they become a significant volume,” he said.

Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh said patients are now afraid to approach Alappuzha Medical College due to its condition.

He alleged that incidents of medical negligence in Kerala are not isolated, and that the state government tends to trivialise such cases.

Congress leader Shanimol Usman demanded the resignation of the Health Minister, claiming that frequent incidents of medical negligence had not been reported earlier in the state.

“It is the primary duty of a state to protect the health of its people. However, the government has failed in its responsibility,” she said.

Congress leader K Muraleedharan alleged that the health department is “not on ventilator but in the mortuary.” He also claimed that doctors in medical colleges are on strike and that no major surgeries are being conducted.

“In such a situation, the Chief Minister, while in Abu Dhabi, said that Kerala’s health sector has surpassed that of America,” he said.

