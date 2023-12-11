Oppn, treasury benches trade barbs during discussion on supplementary demands for grants

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The opposition and the treasury benches on Monday sparred over the country's economic situation with the Congress alleging that the Centre had created monopolies and only big capitalists have seen "achche din".

The BJP hit back and said it was the grand old party that had imposed a "quota raj" under years of its rule.

Initiating the discussion in the Lower House on the supplementary demands for grants, Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said the GDP data for the last quarter was published a few days ago and added it is a matter of concern that the going has not been good, especially in the agriculture sector.

Gogoi pointed out that whatever fund has been allocated for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) 2005 is not satisfactory and hoped that supplementary grants would bring more money for the scheme as there has been a lot of demand for the MGNREGA in comparison to last year.

"Why census 2021 is not being held? One and a half years back, Nirmala Sitharaman had in her budget speech allocated some amount for the census but then after that even though the Covid pandemic is over and two years have passed, no concrete steps have been taken in this regard and there is no mention of it in the budget nor in the supplementary grants," Gogoi said.

"The citizens are demanding that a caste census should be held...We also want to know when this government will publish the census 2021 data, the finance minister should give a clarification on this," he added.

Gogoi also slammed the government over the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme, alleging the ruling dispensation is even doing injustice to the jawans.

"The Ministry of Defence has also gone to the court to challenge the disability pension for the armed forces personnel of a particular category. Neither the farmers nor the jawans are getting respect," he said.

Gogoi also raised the issue of disaster relief, saying that till a few days ago some budget was released for Tamil Nadu but as "per our information only the due amount to the state under the State Disaster Response Fund has been released".

"They talk about cooperative federalism but their is no additional aid that is given to the states at the time of a national disaster," he alleged.

The Congress leader said that additional funds should be given to the states in the spirit of cooperative federalism.

He also claimed that women participation in the labour force has gone down.

"Our economy is growing, but 'achche din' has come only for about ten per cent of the people. This government is not able to work for the common consumers, it is working for a few companies... There is cartelisation and monopoly," Gogoi alleged.

"Even today, most of the people in the country are dependent on free food grains from the government. Despite claiming to be the third largest economy, we have to give free ration to crores of people," he added.

The Congress MP said that free food grains being given to 80 crore people of the country are under the Food Security Act implemented during the time of the Congress-led UPA government.

Dismissing the charge of monopoly and cartelisation by the government, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey said that there has been "license permit and quota raj" for 54 years since independence till 1990.

If anybody had to make a car then the Congress did not give licence to anyone else except for the Birlas, said Dubey, adding that only the Bajaj family made scooters and the cement industry was with Ramkrishna Dalmia.

"Because they themselves indulged in such things that is why they are only seeing this aspect of businessmen," he said.

"I want to ask the Congress that be it about venturing into the telecom or cement industry or any other business, which companies are being stopped?" quizzed Dubey.

The BJP MP further claimed that the economy of several countries had been been destroyed post Covid and said India is the only nation where the interest rate is still low and inflation is under control.

Talking about the benefits of implementation of the GST, Dubey said, "Manmohan Singh (former prime minister) used to say that when the GST would be enforced, India's GDP would increase by around two per cent...There is a collection Rs 1.61 lakh per month which was not above 80,000 to 90,000 earlier." "We have induced technology in the GST and those who tried not to pay tax are paying it. Today 9.5 crore people are paying tax, the figure was three to four crore when we had taken charge," he added.

On the alleged increase in the prices of petrol and diesel, Dubey said these are not under the ambit of the GST and the government is wrongly being blamed for it.

"The citizens are getting affected, if there is a consensus on what the government has offered -- to bring petrol and diesel under the ambit of the GST -- then the prices of petrol and diesel would reduce in India," he said, adding that even liquor should be brought under the GST.

The BJP MP said that this government has always been prompt on disaster management incidents. PTI PLB ASK AS AS