Oppn trying to tarnish my image with false charges regarding MUDA scam: CM Siddaramaiah

Mysuru (Karnataka), Aug 10 (PTI) Accusing the opposition BJP and JD(S) of trying to tarnish his image by levelling false allegations in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam', Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said he will not be cowed down by such things.

Asserting that he will fight against the charges both politically and legally, the CM also said he will expose opposition leaders H D Kumaraswamy, B S Yediyurappa, B Y Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition in Assembly R Ashoka among others, and the scams in which they are allegedly involved, and take action against them based on inquiry reports.

"We (Congress) organised the Janandolana conventions against their (opposition) padayatre. We have told the people that they are lying, they are doing the padayatre (foot march) with false allegations. They are trying to create a black mark on Siddaramaiah's image. They are trying to dislodge this government that has come to power with the blessings of the people," Siddaramaiah said.

Addressing reporters here, he said the opposition is under the illusion that they can suppress Siddaramaiah politically by trying to tarnish his reputation.

"There are lots of scams during their (opposition) period, we will expose them. We have mentioned a few of them, some are still under investigation, once the reports are out we will take action against those responsible. Whether it is Kumaraswamy or Yediyurappa or Vijayendra or Ashoka. We will take action against everyone," he added.

The week-long Bengaluru-Mysuru padayatre (foot march) by opposition BJP and JD(S) seeking to highlight the alleged fraudulent allotment of sites to land losers by MUDA, including to Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi, will conclude in Mysuru today with a mega rally.

Both parties have been demanding Siddarmaiah's resignation in connection with the scam.

The ruling Congress on Friday had hosted a mega “Janandolana” convention in Mysuru, in support of Siddaramaiah and to counter the opposition’s allegations and their foot march.

Mysuru is also Siddaramaiah's home district.

Asked about opposition leaders' claim that they will continue their fight until the CM resigns, Siddaramaiah said, "Will I fear such things, will I bow down to such things? If they indulge in false propaganda. People will suppress their agitations that are with false allegations, on getting to know the truth." "We have decided to fight these false allegations both politically and legally," he added.

In the MUDA 'scam', it is alleged that compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been "acquired" by the MUDA.

The MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where MUDA developed a residential layout.

Under the controversial scheme, MUDA allotted 50 per cent of developed land to the land losers in lieu of undeveloped land acquired from them for forming residential layouts.

Opposition and some activists have also claimed that the Parvathi had no legal title over 3.16 acres of land.

The Congress government on July 14 constituted a single member inquiry commission under former High Court Judge Justice P N Desai to probe the MUDA 'scam'.

Based on a petition filed by advocate-activist T J Abraham, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had issued "showcause notice" on July 26 directing the Chief Minister to submit his reply to the allegations against him within seven days as to why permission for prosecution should not be granted against him.

The Karnataka government on August 1 "strongly advised" the Governor to withdraw his "show-cause notice" to the Chief Minister, and alleged "gross misuse of the Constitutional Office '' of the Governor.

Following this the Governor is said to be weighing options vis-a-vis the petition seeking sanction for Chief Minister’s prosecution. PTI KSU ROH