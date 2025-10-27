Oppn unity a priority for 2027 Goa polls, but Congress high command to decide on alliance: Patkar

Panaji, Oct 27 (PTI) Goa Congress president Amit Patkar on Monday said while Opposition unity remains a priority, the party high command will take the final call on alliance for the 2027 assembly elections.

Congress leaders in Goa have expressed their willingness to form an alliance with Opposition parties for the 2027 state assembly elections.

Speaking to PTI, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) chief Patkar said that the Congress has a presence in all 40 constituencies.

"We are fully capable of contesting all seats on our own strength. However, our priority remains unity of the Opposition and safeguarding Goa's identity and democratic values," he said.

Patkar's statement comes days after Opposition leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Yuri Alemao, Congress MLA Altone D'Costa, Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief Vijai Sardesai, and Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) president Manoj Parab shared a common stage during a pre-Diwali event, calling for the need for a united Opposition against the BJP in the 2027 polls.

Patkar said that as far as any alliance of Opposition parties is concerned, such matters are decided by the Congress high command after detailed discussions with all stakeholders.

"The GPCC will always abide by the decision of the leadership in the larger interest of strengthening secular and democratic forces in Goa," he said.

The Congress believes that every like-minded force, which stands against the BJP's politics of division and corruption, should come together on a common platform of principles and policies, he said.

"The modalities of such alliances, including with parties like the AAP or others, are issues that will be taken up at the appropriate level by our central leadership," Patkar added.

Congress MLA D'Costa told PTI that local leaders will convince the party high command about an alliance with Opposition parties in the 2027 elections.

All Opposition parties, including the AAP, should be together against the BJP, he said. PTI RPS ARU