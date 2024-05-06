Oppn wants power to loot people, says BJP's Sharma; slams Pawar for backing arrested leaders

Mumbai, May 6 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Dinesh Sharma on Monday said the opposition INDI alliance led by the Congress was seeking power to loot the country whereas for the BJP power is a "medium of nation building".

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a put a lid on all forms of corruption, whereas opposition leaders were backing those who had been arrested for alleged graft.

Addressing a press conference, Sharma said, "The INDI alliance is seeking power to loot the country. For the BJP, power is the medium of nation building. Opposition leaders are making baseless comments on arrest of corrupt leaders." "In Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar is sympathizing with Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren (both are in jail currently). His allegation of misuse of probe agencies is baseless," Sharma added.

Due to the "anti national approach" of the Congress, many of its leaders are quitting, said Sharma, a former UP deputy chief minister and BJP's in charge of Maharashtra.

"Rahul Gandhi will have to lock his party office soon. Congress supporters are not liking the hate-filled dishes in his mohabbat ki dukaan (shop of love)," Sharma claimed.

Attacking Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar for his statement on the death of then ATS chief Hemant Karkare in the 26/11 terror attack, Sharma alleged it showed the opposition party's "love for Pakistan".

Wadettiwar, the leader of opposition in the state assembly, had claimed Karkare, who was the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad chief during the 26/11 terror attack, wasn't killed by terrorist Ajmal Kasab's bullet but by one fired by a policeman affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. PTI MR BNM