Oppn will be washed out if they do not learn from Bihar defeat: NDA MPs on anti-SIR protest in Parliament

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The ruling NDA MPs on Monday accused the opposition parties of "disrupting" proceedings in Parliament over the SIR under a "well-thought-out strategy" and said they will be “washed out” in the upcoming elections too if they have not learnt any lesson from the Bihar assembly polls results.

Taking on the opposition, JD (U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha said the Congress and its allies made the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls the "biggest issue" in the Bihar polls but people gave a massive mandate to the NDA, sending out a clear message that it was not an issue at all.

"If they are still unable to understand, they will face the same fate in the upcoming elections that they faced in Bihar," the JD(U) working president told PTI Videos in the Parliament complex.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament on Monday, amid unrelenting protests by the opposition parties, which were demanding a debate on the SIR exercise.

The opposition members walked out in protest from the Rajya Sabha even as Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju asserted that the government is not averse to holding a discussion on the SIR or electoral reforms but asked them not to insist on setting a timeline for it.

Flaying the opposition parties, BJP MP and former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Dev said, "The entire session (of Parliament) was washed out last time because of them. Consequently, people washed them out in Bihar." "The more they raise the issue of SIR, the more people will reject them," he told PTI videos in the Parliament House complex.

BJP MP and national spokesperson Rajiv Pratap Rudy said that with the opposition parties raising the issue of SIR again in Parliament, "it seems they have not learnt any lesson from the results of the Bihar assembly elections".

"They should study, especially the Bihar results that came in our favour. They should learn from that," he added.

LJP (RV) chief and Union minister Chirag Paswan slammed the opposition parties for disrupting the House proceedings. "It seems they only have to create ruckus and indulge in drama. They do not want any solution. I think ruckus is the only means they are left with to shine their politics." "Earlier they used to blame the electronic voting machines (EVMs) for their losses in elections, and now they have found the SIR as the “new excuse” for their poll debacles, he said.

"Until the opposition introspects and stops blaming others, they will continue to suffer losses," Paswan added.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the BJP, JD (U), LJP (RV) and other smaller parties, retained power in Bihar, decimating the opposition Mahagathbandhan in state assembly polls earlier this month.

The NDA registered a landslide victory in the polls, securing 202 seats in the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly, while the Mahagathbandhan ended up winning just 34 seats, with the RJD bagging 25 seats, Congress six seats, the CPI(ML) Liberation two seats and the CPI(M) one.

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal hit out at the opposition over their protest in Parliament, accusing them of "misleading" the country on the ongoing SIR exercise.

"SIR is not an issue. It's a well-thought-out strategy to disrupt House proceedings in Parliament... It is clear that they will only do 'hungama' (ruckus) and drama," he charged.