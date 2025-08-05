Oppn will bring Cong govt's 'misrule' out in public during legislature session: Ashoka

Bengaluru, Aug 5 (PTI) Opposition parties will corner the Congress government in Karnataka for its "misrule", its handling of the RCB victory celebrations that led to loss of lives due to a stampede, lack of funds for development, among other issues, during the upcoming legislature session from August 11, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said on Tuesday.

The BJP leader said a NDA meeting consisting of senior BJP and JD(S) leaders in the state and legislators will be held on August 10, to finalise the strategy.

The monsoon session of the Karnataka legislature will be held for nine days between August 11 to 22 at the Vidhana Soudha here.

"We had a meeting today to discuss the plan of action during the Assembly session. On August 10 at 5 pm a NDA meeting will also be held. On the whole, we want to raise and discuss on -- the Congress government's maladministration, the state's coffers being empty and its inability to pay salaries to employees and transport employees going on a strike -- during the session," Ashoka said.

Speaking to reporters after meeting with senior BJP legislators, he pointed out that almost all Congress legislators are openly speaking to the media about the lack of development projects. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is not releasing money for developmental works, as the government has become "bankrupt", he said.

Noting that the opposition will also raise the issue of the death of 11 people in the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy stadium during the RCB team's IPL victory celebration on June 4, the LoP, while alleging that the state government's mismanagement led to loss of lives, said, "We want to raise this issue prominently during the session." "Also, the issue of mismanagement in supply of fertilisers to farmers, ministers not visiting rain affected areas where crops have been damaged, dividing Bengaluru into five corporations, speaking false in the name of Brand Bengaluru without giving any funds for its development, and drug mafia finding place in Bengaluru and other parts of the state, all these issues will be raised during the session," he said.

Askoka said the session is being held only for nine days, and during this period, it has been decided to corner the government and bring its misrule out in public.

At the NDA meeting where JD(S) leaders and legislators will be present, issues will be finalised, to press for discussion during the session under various rules including under the adjournment motion. "We want to bring this dead government out in public," he said.

Ashoka further said he has spoken to JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy regarding attending NDA meeting, and in case he is unable to attend, other JD(S) state leaders and senior legislators will participate.

State BJP President B Y Vijayendra, senior party legislators Suresh Kumar, Sunil Kumar, C N Ashwath Narayan among others participated in the meeting today.

The state government taking up a fresh caste census, alleged discrepancies in the survey that was held to provide internal reservation among Scheduled Castes, and alleged communal killings in coastal districts, are among other issues that may cause a heated debate during the session.

Several key Bills, including the Karnataka Crowd Control (Managing Crowd at Events and Venues of Mass Gathering) Bill, 2025; Karnataka Rohith Vemula Bill, 2025; Karnataka misinformation regulation Bill, 2025; Karnataka hate speech and hate crimes prevention Bill, 2025, are likely to be tabled during the upcoming session. PTI KSU KH