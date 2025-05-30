Oppn will write to Centre, seek special Parliament session on Pahalgam attack, Op Sindoor: Raut

Mumbai, May 30 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Friday said opposition parties under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi will give a letter to the Union government seeking a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

Twenty-six persons were gunned down by Pakistan-backed terrorists in Pahalgam in Kashmir on April 22, following which Operation Sindoor was launched in the early hours of May 7. It resulted in decimation of terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and Pakistan. The two nations agreed to cessation of hostilities on May 10.

"The opposition has been demanding a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. Opposition parties under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi will give a letter to the government demanding a special session," Raut said.

In a searing jibe, Raut also claimed the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack have not been arrested as yet because they may have probably joined the BJP.

"Terrorists may have probably joined the BJP which is why they are not being arrested. The six terrorists of Pahalgam are not being arrested because one day you (media persons) will get a press note from the BJP that they (the terrorists) have joined the party, so you forget everything," Raut said sarcastically.

Raut, who has been seeking the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the Pahalgam attack, also accused the BJP of politicizing Operation Sindoor. PTI PR BNM