Oppn's alliance ahead of Goa ZP polls not working out due to 'unresponsive' Cong, alleges AAP

Panaji, Dec 4 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday alleged that the proposed alliance of like-minded parties in Goa ahead of the December 20 zilla panchayat (ZP) polls was not working out due to the "unresponsive" Congress.

Talking to reporters, AAP's Goa unit president Amit Palekar said his party deliberately stayed away from the proposed alliance as it does not want to be part of an "unrealistic" and "unprepared" coalition.

Goa's opposition parties, including the Congress, Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP), had proposed to form an opposition alliance ahead of the December 20 ZP polls, but a formal announcement on it is is yet to happen.

Palekar pointed out that there is no formal announcement on the alliance even as the state is only 14 days away from the ZP elections.

"The Congress party has remained unresponsive, refusing to announce all its candidates even as the polling day is inching closer. The alliance is not working out due to the Congress," he alleged.

Goa has 50 ZP constituencies, while the Congress has announced candidates on in few in its first list.

The AAP leader pointed out that the GFP and the RGP have fielded candidates against each other in constituencies like Shiroda in South Goa.

Palekar stated that the RGP has released its list of candidates on Thursday, announcing to contest from Shiroda, where the GFP is already campaigning with its own candidate.

"AAP does not want to be part of such an unrealistic and unprepared alliance," he said.

The AAP has announced its candidates in advance after deciding to contest the election on its own, he said, adding that it has given honest candidates in various constituencies.

"We will support like-minded independent candidates in some of the constituencies where we are not fielding our candidates," he said, adding that the main idea is to defeat the BJP.

The people of Goa want to defeat the BJP but at the same time, they don't trust the opposition's proposed alliance.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Amit Patkar was not available for his comment.

Goa is currently ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party and its alliance partners - Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and independents - together have 33 MLAs, while the number opposition's legislators is seven. PTI RPS NP