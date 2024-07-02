Oppn's claims of danger to Constitution under present govt unfounded: BJP MP

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) BJP MP Dilip Saikia Tuesday called the Opposition's claims of threat to the Constitution and collapse of law and order unfounded and sought an apology from Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for the Emergency and also for his "criticism" of Hinduism.

The discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address saw fiery exchanges and pointed critiques from various members, focusing on issues ranging from constitutional integrity to regional concerns.

Saikia, elected from Darrang-Udalguri constituency in Assam, addressed accusations against the BJP government by the Opposition, arguing that claims of endangering the Constitution and law and order were "unfounded".

He called on Rahul Gandhi to apologise for three specific issues -- "criticising" Indian culture, Hinduism, and Sanatan dharma, the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi, which he said trampled democracy and the alleged lack of internal democracy within the Congress, referencing the appointment of Jawaharlal Nehru as prime minister over Sardar Patel.

"Hindustan ka virodh karna unki aadat ban gaye hai, desh viksit bane wo hazam nahi hota," Saikia stated, alleging that opposing India's progress has become a habit for the Congress.

He further defended the BJP's track record in Manipur and the Northeast, asserting that the Modi government integrated these regions through infrastructure projects like rail and internet connectivity.

In his address, Samajwadi Party MP Laalji Verma alleged, "If the machinery had not been misused, and if alcohol and money had not been openly distributed, we would have won 20 more seats in Uttar Pradesh." "They have completely failed to fulfill the promises made in 2014. What happened to the promises of reducing inflation and providing employment? Instead, they have guaranteed unemployment and inflation. The BJP has worked to undermine reservations, privatizing to ensure certain groups do not benefit, and did not provide a legal guarantee for MSP," he added.

Harsimrat Kaur, the lone Akali Dal MP in Lok Sabha, emphasised her party's neutrality, neither aligning with the opposition nor the government.

She raised concerns about Punjab, calling for it to be recognised as a key agricultural state and urging an end to labelling it as terrorist-prone.

She also requested the reopening of the Atari border to boost trade and questioned why trade could be facilitated through Gujarat but not Punjab.

"Drug epidemic chal raha hai Punjab mein," she lamented, highlighting the severe impact of drugs on the youth.

Kaur criticised both Congress and BJP for failing to address this issue despite promises. She also called for more peaceful and secure border areas to foster industrial growth and stressed the importance of refraining from interference in religious affairs.

BJP member Saumitra Khan said Trinamool Congress was seeking respect from the Prime Minister in Parliament, but in West Bengal opposition legislators were given a cold shoulder.

"The chief minister of West Bengal does not call any opposition MLAs for meetings," claimed Khan, the Lok Sabha member from Bishnupur.

Khan alleged women were not respected in West Bengal and were beaten and paraded on the streets by leaders of the Trinamool Congress.

NCP member Sunil Tatkare said it was ironical for the Trinamool Congress and DMK to join hands with the Congress, a party that had mistreated their leaders.

"Mamata Banerjee had to quit the Congress due to the high handedness of the Congress. And now you have joined hands with them," Tatkare, the Lok Sabha member from Raigad, said.

Tatkare said DMK members A Raja and Kanimozhi had to go to jail due to cases filed against them during the UPA government.

BJP MP Ajay Bhatt called for maintaining decorum in discussions, recalling the constitutional preservation efforts during the Emergency.

He criticised the Opposition's language and accused it of trying to please others by insulting Hinduism.

"Aap Hindu ko gaali de kar kisko khush karna chahte hai (Who do you want to please by abusing Hindus)?" he asked.

Bhatt also took issue with the opposition's tactics, labelling them as "hit and run" and drew parallels between their questions and those raised by Pakistan.

BJP MP P P Choudhary praised the government's achievements over the past decade, emphasizing reforms that have transformed the economy.

He criticised those who label Hindu society as violent and called for apologies for misinformation about the Agnipath scheme.

Choudhary also attacked the Congress for its actions during the Emergency, accusing it of making unconstitutional changes and treating B R Ambedkar unfairly. "You talk about Dalits, but it sounds like a joke," he said.