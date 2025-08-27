Oppn's Grand Alliance has no meaning in Bihar; everything is fine in NDA: Upendra Kushwaha

New Delhi, 27 August (PTI) Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha has said the opposition's Grand Alliance is a group of people who have come together out of selfishness and this alliance has no meaning.

In contrast, he said, everything is fine in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and there is no need to worry.

In an interview with PTI Videos, Kushwaha said no formal meeting has been held yet regarding seat-sharing in the NDA for the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections but everything will be done on time.

Kushwaha's RLM is a constituent of the NDA.

On the protest by the Opposition against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, the RLM chief claimed that their issue is "false" and it is not the issue of the public.

"They (opposition parties) are alleging that a large number of names will be removed from the voter list. But there is no truth in it. The reality is that the names of the people who are dead, those whose names are in two places or those who have shifted should not be in the voter list," he said.

Kushwaha said the opposition parties tried to confuse the public but the latter are not going to be misled. The message has slowly reached the public, he added.

He said if the Opposition feels that people's names have been removed wrongly, then they should bring such people in front of the media. The Election Commission has also asked the political parties to present their views by giving affidavits. Besides, the court is also looking into this matter, he said.

Kushwaha also replied to a question about Rahul Gandhi not clearly supporting Tejashwi Yadav as the Opposition's chief ministerial candidate in Bihar. "Rahul did not take the name of Tejashwi Yadav as the chief ministerial candidate of the Grand Alliance. This itself makes the position of the opposition alliance clear." He claimed that the Grand Alliance is a group of people who have come together out of self-interest and everyone speaks according to their own will. This alliance has no meaning, he said.

In response to a question about the participation of leaders of the opposition alliance, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, in the ongoing Voter Adhikar Rally in Bihar, he said that since it is election time, the leaders of the opposition parties may travel and hold meetings but they will not get any success.