Oppn's Nov 1 march against EC a political stunt, says Nirupam

Mumbai, Oct 29 (PTI) Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Wednesday dubbed the Opposition's proposed march against the Election Commission on November 1 as a "political stunt", and said their "fake narrative" about the alleged irregularities in the electoral rolls stood exposed.

Addressing a press conference, he said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's demand not to conduct the local bodies polls before the electoral rolls are rectified was out of the fear of losing the elections.

"The Supreme Court has directed that local body polls be conducted before January 2026, which is why Special Intensive Revision (SIR) cannot be held in Maharashtra. If the opposition does not want these elections to be held then it should approach the apex court," the former MP said.

If there are irregularities in electoral rolls, then the opposition should give in writing to the poll body to rectify the errors, he added.

"The morcha against the Election Commission by the opposition is nothing but a political stunt," he said.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress and the NCP (SP), along with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) will hold the march against the Election Commission on November 1 against the discrepancies in the electoral rolls.

"The fake narrative by the opposition about electoral rolls has been exposed," Nirupam said.

He also targeted Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray over his claims that there were over 11,000 fake voters.

Nirupam said Thackeray has to explain how he won the Worli seat in the 2024 assembly polls if there was rigging in the electoral rolls. PTI PR NP