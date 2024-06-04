Oppn's propaganda, delay in announcing candidates cost Shiv Sena, allies some seats: CM Shinde

Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday claimed that the opposition's propaganda that the NDA would change the Constitution and the delay in announcing candidates cost the Shiv Sena and its allies some seats.
Talking to reporters, Shinde said the vote bank politics of the opposition had affected the NDA's performance.
"The opposition parties ran relentless propaganda that we would change the Constitution. We failed to clear the doubts among voters. Our losses are also due to vote bank politics," he said.
The chief ministers also attributed delays in announcing candidates in some seats to the setbacks in some constituencies.
Shinde was apparently referring to the Nashik Lok Sabha seat, where the Shiv Sena fielded Hemant Godse despite opposition from the BJP and NCP. Godse is trailing against the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate.
Shinde also changed his sitting MPs from the Hingoli and Yavatmal-Washim constituencies, and the party candidates are trailing in both seats.
"The vote bank politics also affected us. I want to tell them (the opposition) that people have never liked vote bank politics. Late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray never liked it," he said.
Shinde has managed to clinch his stronghold Thane, where he fielded his close aide Naresh Mhaske.
"People voted for the work my government has done in the last two years and 10 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People of Thane have stood with us for our work," he said. PTI ND ARU