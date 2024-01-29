Opportunism for power at its peak: Digvijaya on Nitish Kumar's return to NDA

Indore, Jan 29 (PTI) A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ditched the Mahagathbandhan and the opposition bloc INDIA to form a new government with the BJP, Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh claimed that "opportunism" for power was at its peak.

Advertisment

JD(U) president Nitish Kumar on Sunday resigned as the chief minister of Bihar, saying "things were not working well" for him in the Mahagathbandhan or the grand alliance and the opposition bloc INDIA, and formed a new government with the BJP, which he dumped less than 18 months ago.

Kumar's latest crossover, his fifth in a little over a decade, capped days of high political drama and blame game. It is also seen as a big setback for the opposition unity ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Asked about Kumar's move, Digvijaya Singh told reporters here, "Opportunism is at its peak and it is for power. All are opportunists, whether he is (Prime Minister) Modi ji, (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah ji or Nitish ji." They have nothing to do with the religious or political ideology but only care about "getting the chair", the Rajya Sabha member claimed.

"Earlier, statements were made that the BJP will not ally with Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, Nitish Kumar also said he will never have a compromise with the BJP till his last breath. Tell me, in which direction politics is going," Singh said. PTI COR ADU GK