Opportunist leaders who aligned with BJP can not be encouraged: Sharad Pawar

Pune, Jun 17 (PTI) In a veiled reference to his estranged nephew Ajit Pawar amid a buzz about reunion of the two NCP factions, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said those who indulged in opportunistic politics by joining hands with the BJP can not be "encouraged".

Speaking at a gathering of Nationalist Congress Party (SP) workers in Pimpri Chinchwad near here, Pawar said he was willing to take along those who subscribe to the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Dr B R Ambedkar.

Speculation about a possible merger of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP with NCP (Sharad Pawar) was rife recently due to frequent meetings between the uncle and nephew on different occasions.

"Someone just mentioned the need to take everyone along. There is no problem with taking everyone along, but who is everyone? I am willing to take along individuals who subscribe to the ideology of Gandhi-Nehru, Phule and Ambedkar," the veteran politician said.

Some people left the party (the undivided NCP founded by him), and new people were joining, he said.

"`Everyone' meant those individuals who subscribe to the ideology of Gandhi, Nehru, Jyotirao Phule and B R Ambedkar. I can accept them if they believe in and follow this ideology. However, if someone is going with the BJP for power, then it is not the ideology of Congress. One may align with anyone, but siding with BJP cannot be in sync with the Congress ideology," Sharad Pawar added.

Such "politics of opportunism" cannot be encouraged and "we must move further accordingly", he said.

Pawar also asked the party cadres to stop "worrying" about the leaders who left the party, and instead gear up for the coming elections to local bodies.

"I have seen such developments (splits in parties) several times in my career," said Pawar, 84.

He trusts the political wisdom of the common people, he said, asserting that democracy in India remained intact due to the collective conscience of the common people, and not because of political leaders.

The Nationalist Congress Party founded by Pawar in 1999 split in July 2023 when Ajit Pawar, along with several other leaders, joined the BJP-led government in Maharashtra. Ajit was sworn in as deputy Chief Minister.

The Election Commission recognised the Ajit-led group as the original NCP.

Sharad Pawar, meanwhile, said his party will contest all seats in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

"We will have discussions with those who wish to align with us ideologically, based on a common minimum programme. We will also ensure that opportunities are given to new leadership, including women," Pawar said.

The party would work to "cleanse" the political leadership in Pimpri Chinchwad which is divided into groups, he said.

With civic elections around the corner, the senior Pawar stressed the need to focus on two key aspects. "First, we must create a platform for new leadership in the PCMC. Second, with the help of this new leadership, we must concentrate on bringing development to the region," he said.

"For several years, the civic body was under the control of those who followed the ideology of Gandhi, Nehru, and Yashwantrao Chavan. But somewhere along the way, something unexpected happened, and the BJP came to power. I don't wish to comment further on that, but we must change this picture and accelerate development. We need to uphold the true legacy of this city," Pawar said.

He also raised several local issues, including unauthorised constructions, red zone-related concerns and river rejuvenation. Only the NCP (SP) was capable of addressing them effectively, he claimed.

Meanwhile, 37 party workers, including Ajit Gavhane, NCP (SP) candidate from Bhosari in the last assembly elections, returned to the Ajit Pawar-led NCP on Tuesday. Gavhane and his supporters had switched to the NCP (SP) after the Bhosari seat was allotted to the BJP under the Mahayuti seat-sharing arrangement.

Asked by reporters elsewhere about Sharad Pawar's remarks, Ajit Pawar said, "Everyone has the right to express their opinion."