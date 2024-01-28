'Opportunistic' INDIA alliance developing 'cracks' now, says BJP leader Laxman

Hyderabad, Jan 28 (PTI) The INDIA alliance formed with the single agenda of preventing Narendra Modi from becoming the Prime Minister for a third term is now "developing cracks" with parties like Trinamool Congress deciding to fight it alone, BJP MP K Laxman said here on Sunday.

Advertisment

The alliance is bereft of an agenda for the people, 'neeti' (policy), 'niyat' (intention) or 'neta' (leader), he claimed during a press meet.

"Except the single agenda that Modi ji should be stopped, Modi ji should be defeated, Modi ji should not become PM, the alliance did not have any thoughts on policy to safeguard the interests of people, the poor, women or farmers in the country. That (alliance) is developing cracks today," said Laxman, National President of BJP's OBC Morcha.

While West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced that her party Trinamool Congress would go solo, the AAP has also said that it would contest alone in Punjab.

Advertisment

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has exited the Mahagathbandhan alliance and resigned from his post.

Taking on the INDIA bloc, he said the Congress is working for the members of the Nehru-Gandhi family and other parties are working for the welfare of their families.

Laxman, a former president of BJP in Telangana, claimed that there is tremendous anti-incumbency against the Congress government in Karnataka as it has not implemented promises like employment generation and financial assistance to unemployed youth.

Averring that the Congress came to power in Telangana "by default" due to the anti-incumbency against the previous BRS government, he alleged that the ruling party leaders in the state are speaking in different voices now over the allegations of corruption in barrages of Kaleshwaram irrigation project and appear to be going soft on the issue.

Before the assembly elections, Congress leaders vowed to conduct a thorough inquiry into the allegations against BRS, he recalled. PTI SJR SDP SJR SDP ROH