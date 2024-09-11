Opportunistic people leaving BJD: Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar, Sep 11 (PTI) Breaking his silence on the resignation of two Rajya Sabha MPs from his party to join the ruling BJP, opposition BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday labeled them as "opportunistic" and said their departure has only strengthened the organisation.

Addressing the concluding session of the BJD’s youth wing, Biju Yuva Janata Dal, Patnaik remarked, "Opportunistic individuals leaving the BJD will only strengthen us in our fight with our blood and sweat for the vision of a prosperous Odisha." Patnaik's comments were directed at Kudumi community leader Mamata Mohanta and Kalahandi leader Sujeet Kumar, who recently resigned from their Rajya Sabha memberships and joined the BJP.

While Mohanta has since been re-elected to the Rajya Sabha as a BJP member within a month of her departure from the BJD, Sujeet Kumar is also expected to be elected to the Upper House as a saffron party member from the state.

Patnaik emphasised that the Biju Janata Dal was founded on the principles of former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik, who envisioned a developed and empowered Odisha.

"As long as we work towards Biju Babu’s vision, the BJD will remain strong and continue to live in the hearts of the people. The BJD is not dependent on individuals; it is founded on the dream of a developed Odisha," Patnaik added.

He urged the youth to embrace this vision and work tirelessly to achieve it. Noting the significant influence of social media, Patnaik encouraged the youth to be active on these platforms and combat misinformation and falsehoods with vigor.

Additionally, Patnaik advised party members to engage in social activities such as blood donation, environmental protection, and supporting the disadvantaged, to contribute to a strong and empowered Odisha.

Taking a jab at the ruling BJP, Patnaik criticised the party for its reliance on falsehoods. "Merely speaking lies loudly does not make them true. It has been three months since the new government took office, and it should focus on delivering results through hard work instead of making grandiose claims," he said.

Patnaik also accused the BJP government of double standards, particularly regarding the announcements of the Subhadra Yojana for women, free electricity, and increased social security allowances. "You may win elections through deceit, but not the hearts of the people," he asserted.

Further targeting the BJP, Patnaik condemned recent debates over the renaming of Ravenshaw University in Cuttack, saying, "Some people are trying to impose their own thinking on others, which is unacceptable in a democratic society." Patnaik reiterated that the ideologies of "Seva (service), Swabhiman (self-respect), and Sangram (struggle)" define the regional party.

He said the BJD has evolved into a social movement due to the dedication and sacrifices of its workers and leaders.

In an attempt to boost party morale following the BJD’s recent electoral defeats, Patnaik asserted that politics should not be solely about power. "I view politics as a medium to serve the people, our motherland, and humanity," he said.

Patnaik highlighted that the BJD received 41.02 per cent of the vote in the last elections and that, in terms of absolute vote numbers, the party remains ahead of others.

"The love and affection of the people of Odisha is our greatest strength," he noted.

Expressing confidence in the potential of the youth, Patnaik emphasised the need to further strengthen and invigorate the BJD's youth wing. "We will include more youth in the BJD's membership drive," he said.