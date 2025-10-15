Opportunistic politics: Shiv Sena slams Opposition leaders' claim on voters' lists

Thane, Oct 15 (PTI) The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Wednesday dismissed the opposition's claims on the "compromised" voters’ lists and accused them of indulging in "opportunistic politics" that suits their agenda.

Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, said the Maha Vikas Aghadi bloc raises only those issues that are politically convenient.

He was reacting to the meeting between Opposition leaders and State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare and Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S. Chockalingam, and allegations of "highly compromised and faulty" voters' lists.

Opposition leaders have demanded that local bodies polls not be conducted until the electoral rolls are rectified.

"This is an opportunistic politics. The opposition leaders adopt a politically convenient stand. When they win, voters' lists are fine, and when they lose elections, they claim discrepancies," the MP said.

He defended the ongoing revision of the electoral rolls, stating it was a "national drive that began from Bihar" aimed at achieving uniformity.

"They [the opposition] wanted the duplicate and other names to be removed, which is being done now," he stated, clarifying that the exercise is purely a "rationalisation of the electoral rolls".

He emphasised the principle that "one cannot vote in two different constituencies." Responding to the speculation on the reunion of MNS chief Raj Thackeray and his cousin Uddhav Thackeray, who heads Shiv Sena (UBT), Shrikant Shinde said the politics of the Thackeray cousins is "in the interest of their families, not in the interest of the people".

He dismissed the resistance to the Cluster Development Scheme in Thane, the home turf of Eknath Shinde, saying some elements are misguiding the people.

The Kalyan MP chaired a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting in Thane and reviewed schemes including PMAY-U, Swachh Bharat Mission, Smart City Mission, Jal Jeevan Mission, and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan.

Co-chairpersons and MLAs also called for expediting the implementation of Central schemes and special efforts for the Prime Minister's Housing Scheme in urban areas.

The MP instructed the administration to immediately prepare a fund plan of Rs 100 crore to convert all Zilla Parishad schools in the district into 'Smart Schools' and take the initiative to set up 'Smart Health Centers' across the district. PTI COR NSK