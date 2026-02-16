'Opposing Vande Mataram treason,' says Adityanath

Lucknow, Feb 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said "opposing" Vande Mataram and making "insulting remarks" against national symbols was no less than treason.

He accused the Samajwadi Party and Congress of misleading people in the name of the Constitution and disrespecting the National Song.

Speaking in the Legislative Council during the Budget Session, Adityanath said the state takes pride in its heritage and believes that development rooted in legacy lays the foundation of a bright future.

However, he said, if anyone glorifies "invaders" who "attacked the soul of India" and tried to shackle its faith for political gains, "the new India and the new Uttar Pradesh will not accept it." "You see how statements are made in support of anti-national elements or derogatory comments are passed against symbols of national pride. This is nothing short of treason," he said.

Adityanath said the National Song, which was accorded recognition by the Constituent Assembly on January 24, 1950, symbolises India's pride and honour. He said every Indian has a duty to respect national symbols, including the Tricolour, the national anthem, the national song and national icons.

The Centre is celebrating the 150th year of Vande Mataram and recently issued fresh codes related to it.

Adityanath said he was grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for issuing a notification making the National Song mandatory at public functions, and said opposing Vande Mataram was an insult to the Constitution and its makers, including B R Ambedkar.

"I want to ask the Samajwadi Party and Congress — on one hand you mislead the public in the name of the Constitution, and on the other, your members say they will not stand for Vande Mataram. What does it mean? You want to live in India but have a problem with the national anthem and national song? This cannot be accepted," he said.

Responding to the discussion on the Governor's address, he said 51 members from across parties enriched the debate with their valuable suggestions and upheld its dignity, and thanked them for their contributions.

"The governor's address is a document outlining the government's achievements and future action plans, and is constitutionally presented annually in the Assembly by the governor and in Parliament by the President," he said.

Referring to the Opposition, particularly the Samajwadi Party, he alleged that the "indecorous and inappropriate conduct" not only disrespected a constitutional office but also amounted to an affront to a woman holding a high post.

He said that it was the collective responsibility of all members to respect constitutional arrangements and offices and not indulge in conduct that sends a wrong message to future generations.

Adityanath said the transformation witnessed in the country over the past 11 years had laid a strong foundation in Uttar Pradesh over the last nine years.

He said over the period the state emerged as a "Triveni of technology, trust and transportation." He said his government replaced the "policy paralysis, administrative instability and anti-development mindset" that prevailed before 2017 with discipline, decisive leadership, clear policy, and honest intent.

According to him, welfare schemes, employment generation drives, investment promotion and social security measures under the BJP's "double-engine government" established Uttar Pradesh as an attractive investment destination and one of the safest and most self-reliant states.

Adityanath said that before 2017, criminals enjoyed political patronage and parallel systems operated in the state.

"The state which was once known as 'upadrav pradesh' (state of anarchy) has now become 'utsav pradesh' (state of celebration)," he said.

"Uttar Pradesh has moved from a fear zone to a faith zone. The curfew culture no longer exists," Adityanath added.

The chief minister said more than 66 crore devotees attended the Maha Kumbh last year, while over 21 crore pilgrims took a dip at the Triveni during the current Magh Mela — figures that reflected people's trust in improved arrangements.

"India's soul resides in Uttar Pradesh – there is the dignity of Ayodhya, the eternal consciousness of Kashi, the devotion of Mathura-Vrindavan and the harmony of Prayagraj," he said.

Adityanath added that since 2017, there had been no communal riots or curfews in the state. "Na curfew, na danga – UP mein sab changa (There is no riot in Uttar Pradesh, no curfew – Everything is fine)." PTI KIS MNK VN VN